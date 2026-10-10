Home Crypto and Event Trading Could Join One Blockchain.com Service

Crypto and Event Trading Could Join One Blockchain.com Service

Silhouette of a person looking at multiple financial trading screens with charts against a sunset landscape.
Photo: sergeitokmakov / Pixabay

Blockchain.com has asked the CFTC for permission to offer prediction markets and cryptocurrency derivatives in the United States, but the applications have not yet been approved.

The company told CNBC about the filings on October 9, according to FinanceFeeds. Its requests cover both retail and institutional customers; neither a U.S. launch nor a decision date was reported.

Two registrations, two roles

Blockchain.com is seeking designated contract market status, which would let it operate a regulated futures exchange, and registration as a futures commission merchant, enabling it to broker derivatives contracts. Together, those permissions would provide a route to offer event contracts and crypto derivatives under the requested federal framework.

The company already serves some international customers with prediction markets through Polymarket and perpetual futures powered by Hyperliquid. FinanceFeeds reports that the Polymarket relationship began earlier in 2026, while Blockchain.com launched perpetual futures through its self-custodial DeFi wallet in April.

CEO and co-founder Peter Smith described the filings as part of a plan to bring digital asset management, derivatives trading and event-based positions into one service. “Users should be able to manage their digital assets, trade derivatives, and take positions on real-world events easily, without jumping between different apps,” Smith told CNBC in a statement. “Our DCM and FCM applications build toward that future in the U.S. through the appropriate regulatory frameworks.”

Approval comes amid unsettled rules

The CFTC is weighing how to oversee prediction markets and contracts listed on regulated exchanges, including possible changes to exchange requirements and customer protections, FinanceFeeds reports. A separate dispute also underscores that federal approval may not settle every question about sports-related contracts: on October 8, the NFL backed New Jersey’s request for Supreme Court review in its dispute with Kalshi, arguing such contracts should be regulated under state gambling laws rather than solely through federal derivatives rules.

The agency’s developing approach to prediction-market contracts is part of the backdrop for Blockchain.com’s application. The company’s U.S. operating position therefore remains contingent on the regulator’s decision, with no launch timetable announced.

More crypto platforms are entering the field

Blockchain.com’s filings arrive as crypto companies pursue ways to offer event-based trading. Binance.US said in July that it planned to apply for DCM status, while Crypto.com and Gemini operate prediction-market platforms, and Coinbase offers event contracts through a partnership with Kalshi.

Other operators have already reached different points in the approval process: Novig’s nationwide sports prediction market and ProphetX’s CFTC-approved exchange illustrate that the field includes both pending applications and approved services. Blockchain.com, by contrast, is still seeking the permissions it would need before it could bring the proposed offerings to U.S. customers.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
ReadWrite
Editor

ReadWrite's editorial staff consists of journalists, editors, and experts across iGaming & Technology. Over 20 years of combined experience and the latest in technology, AI, and research tooling backstop this team and help us inform the next generation.

Related News

Editorial illustration of federal and state authorities contesting control over prediction markets
Who Controls Prediction Markets? Federal and State Powers Collide
ReadWrite
A pile of gold-colored Bitcoin coins with a digital blockchain graphic in the background
CFTC staffing cuts test regulator as crypto markets expand
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red barrier representing gaps in protection for Michigan self-excluded gamblers
Michigan Self-Excluded Players Lack Protection on Offshore Sites
ReadWrite
American football above a judicial scale representing the NFL prediction market oversight dispute
NFL Flags Sports Integrity Risks in Prediction Market Dispute
ReadWrite
Geometric courthouse illustration symbolizing the Sixth Circuit’s ruling on Kalshi and state gambling laws
Sixth Circuit Opens Kalshi Contracts to State Gambling Laws
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Editorial illustration of federal and state authorities contesting control over prediction markets
News

Who Controls Prediction Markets? Federal and State Powers Collide
ReadWrite10 hours

Kalshi, Polymarket and the Coalition for Prediction Markets spent at least $3 million on lobbying and political contributions in 2026, as the companies and state officials fight over who can...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software