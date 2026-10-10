Blockchain.com has asked the CFTC for permission to offer prediction markets and cryptocurrency derivatives in the United States, but the applications have not yet been approved.

The company told CNBC about the filings on October 9, according to FinanceFeeds. Its requests cover both retail and institutional customers; neither a U.S. launch nor a decision date was reported.

Two registrations, two roles

Blockchain.com is seeking designated contract market status, which would let it operate a regulated futures exchange, and registration as a futures commission merchant, enabling it to broker derivatives contracts. Together, those permissions would provide a route to offer event contracts and crypto derivatives under the requested federal framework.

The company already serves some international customers with prediction markets through Polymarket and perpetual futures powered by Hyperliquid. FinanceFeeds reports that the Polymarket relationship began earlier in 2026, while Blockchain.com launched perpetual futures through its self-custodial DeFi wallet in April.

CEO and co-founder Peter Smith described the filings as part of a plan to bring digital asset management, derivatives trading and event-based positions into one service. “Users should be able to manage their digital assets, trade derivatives, and take positions on real-world events easily, without jumping between different apps,” Smith told CNBC in a statement. “Our DCM and FCM applications build toward that future in the U.S. through the appropriate regulatory frameworks.”

Approval comes amid unsettled rules

The CFTC is weighing how to oversee prediction markets and contracts listed on regulated exchanges, including possible changes to exchange requirements and customer protections, FinanceFeeds reports. A separate dispute also underscores that federal approval may not settle every question about sports-related contracts: on October 8, the NFL backed New Jersey’s request for Supreme Court review in its dispute with Kalshi, arguing such contracts should be regulated under state gambling laws rather than solely through federal derivatives rules.

The agency’s developing approach to prediction-market contracts is part of the backdrop for Blockchain.com’s application. The company’s U.S. operating position therefore remains contingent on the regulator’s decision, with no launch timetable announced.

More crypto platforms are entering the field

Blockchain.com’s filings arrive as crypto companies pursue ways to offer event-based trading. Binance.US said in July that it planned to apply for DCM status, while Crypto.com and Gemini operate prediction-market platforms, and Coinbase offers event contracts through a partnership with Kalshi.

Other operators have already reached different points in the approval process: Novig’s nationwide sports prediction market and ProphetX’s CFTC-approved exchange illustrate that the field includes both pending applications and approved services. Blockchain.com, by contrast, is still seeking the permissions it would need before it could bring the proposed offerings to U.S. customers.