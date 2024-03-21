Subscribe
Home PlayStation Network Down as issues reported across the board

PlayStation Network Down as issues reported across the board

The PlayStation Network is currently facing issues across all features of the online gaming platform.

The official Playstation Network Service Status page is reporting that across all of the services there are issues affecting users.

PlayStation Network down

Account management, Gaming and Social, Playstation Store, Video and Direct all are sporting red highlights on the service status page.

Status tracking site Downdetector is reporting that the bulk of issues that users are plagued with when attempting to log on are with the server connection to the Playstation Network.

The first outages were reported by the site at 09:51 PST/ 12:51 EST/ 16:51 GMT, so those wrapping up their work day in central Europe will have to wait to get online.

The dreaded #PSNDown is trending on X, with some users taking to the social platform to vent their ire:

Rockstar Games is also confirming the news that the Playstation Network is encountering problems:

There has been no official statement or release on any of Sony’s socials, but hopefully, this unexpected downtime is resolved as soon as possible.

This will be a serious hindrance to the players getting ready to hop on to the platform’s most popular title, Helldivers, and the players gearing up to download Dragons Dogma 2.

Helldivers has seen a surge in players after Arrowhead Studios dropped a new patch that added fire tornadoes and meteors to the game. The update was swiftly followed with new Warbond content that brought new weapons and experimental armor to the game for the first time since launch.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the highly anticipated sequel from Capcom that is set to launch globally on March 21 in the Americas and March 22 for the rest of the world. The fantasy title comes with a 70 GB pre-load, so the server outages couldn’t have come at a worse time for those hoping to have it ready to rock for release.

If there is an extended downtime we’ll be covering the outage as it continues.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

PlayStation Network Down as issues reported across the board
Brian-Damien Morgan
Diablo 4: Blizzard’s updates to change the game entirely
Brian-Damien Morgan
Photo of a games room lit in pink by Nanoleaf lighting
Best games rooms – Getting the perfect gaming ambiance with Nanoleaf lights
Paul McNally
SoT
Sea of Thieves celebrates 6th anniversary with content treasure trove
Brian-Damien Morgan
Collage of video game titles on the Epic Games stores
Epic set to take 12% cut of all Epic Games Store sales when it launches on iPhone
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Microsoft focuses heavily on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed. An image showcasing Microsoft's new AI Surface products, including a tablet and laptop, with the Copilot app on their screens, against a violet-hued backdrop with the Copilot logo floating above.
AI

Microsoft focuses on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed
Suswati Basu37 mins

Microsoft has unveiled a slew of AI-integrated products, including the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, with its chatbot, Copilot, taking center stage. The tech giant has been...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.