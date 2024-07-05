PlayStation 4 Emulator shadPS4 shaping up to run Bloodborne on the PC

If you missed out on having a PlayStation 4 in your life then you also missed out on playing Bloodborne on one, of if not the best, games to come out for the system, but that looks as though it may well change in the near future thanks to a new PS4 emulator for the PC that has managed to get the game booting and get to the character select screen.

Everybody loves Bloodborne still, in fact, we covered an Elden Ring mod for it only the other day, but this is different, this is the possibility of getting the actual game running on our gaming rigs, and maybe, just maybe, pretty much perfectly.

Emulators are a big deal as we saw from the launch of the revamped Dolphin earlier this week, but the high hardware demands of the more recent consoles can push even the beefiest of PCs way beyond their limits.

Now GeorgeMoralis on YouTube has shown off the 0.1.1 version of shadPS4 booting Bloodborne, and while you can’t play the game yet, history tells us that once things start moving they gather speed to the point where everything just works.

Shadps4 is already capable of running parts of certain games already and the Github page for the projects proclaims that this latest version with a new shader recompiler says they now have a lot of games that are beginning to work.

Getting an emu to work is painstaking stuff and involves so much going backward and forwards to adjust things to trick the game into thinking it is actually running on a PlayStation 4, when it is in fact, very much not doing.

This is not the first PlayStation to get the emulation treatment, the emulation of PS1 and PS2 is now getting on for perfect, and while the PS3 took some time due to its slightly weird architecture it is now capable of playing pretty much anything to some degree.