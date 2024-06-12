Languagesx
Home X to make likes private as porn policy changes

Platform X to make likes private as porn policy changes. The image depicts a person holding a smartphone with the screen displaying social media posts by Elon Musk on X. Several large heart icons featuring a lock are superimposed over the image, obscuring much of the content on the phone screen and parts of the background. The background is a silhouette of business people and a stylized map showing global connections. The lock icons likely symbolize privacy or restricted access to content.
PR crises may be a thing of the past on X

Social media platform X is making likes private, a move that CEO Elon Musk describes as vital for users to “like posts without getting attacked for doing so.” Initially, the option to hide the likes tab was introduced as an exclusive benefit for X Premium subscribers. “[Keep] spicy likes private,” X stated during the announcement of this feature.

In a recent post, Haofei Wang, the company’s director of engineering, said that the upcoming change aims to safeguard users’ public images. He explained, “Many people feel discouraged” from liking “edgy” content.

However, the engineering team has announced that the network will transition to private likes for all users this week. People will not be able to see who has liked other users’ posts, possibly reducing PR headaches for celebrities and other public figures who like controversial content. Users will still retain the ability to see who liked their own posts, as well as their total likes and other related metrics.

Speaking to The Verge, a source from the company said: “Social media in general is shifting away from like counts, so this makes sense.

“Part of me thinks [Musk] just wants to disassociate from Twitter more and more.”

The launch removes the incentive to purchase a premium subscription. Last year, the company saw a decline in advertising revenue, causing it to introduce two new subscription levels to address its financial difficulties. The Premium+ tier, priced at $16 per month, offers an ad-free experience, while the basic tier, available for $3 per month, does not include the website’s blue checkmark.

Why is X changing its likes policy?

The decision to hide all users’ likes takes place just over a week after X revised its policy to allow pornography on the platform. In this update, X announced it would accept consensually produced adult pornographic content, provided it is “properly labeled and not prominently displayed.”

Previously, Twitter had allowed pornographic content, and Reuters noted in 2022 that such content constituted approximately 13 percent of Twitter’s uploads.

Featured image: Canva

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google.

