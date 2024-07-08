Languagesx
Home Pirate site Animeflix unexpectedly shuts down

Pirate site Animeflix unexpectedly shuts down. The image depicts a dramatic digital poster illustrating the shutdown of the Animeflix website due to piracy concerns. In the foreground, a large billboard shows a "PIRACY ALERT: WEBSITE CLOSED" message over a browser window. In the background, there's a dynamic scene featuring characters from an anime, with dark clouds above them, overlooking a modern cityscape at night. The atmosphere conveys a sense of urgency and the consequences of piracy in the digital age.
Animeflix was reportedly already a shutdown target for anti-piracy groups
TL:DR

  • Unauthorized streaming site Animeflix, attracting millions of users, was shut down on July 4, causing user reactions.
  • Legal scrutiny and a High Court of India injunction against its domain likely influenced the closure.
  • The site attempted to evade shutdown by switching domains but eventually went offline without prior warning.

Unauthorized streaming site Animeflix has been shut down, according to TorrentFreak. The anime-focused site unexpectedly went offline on Thursday (July 4).

The sudden closure of this anime piracy site quickly sparked discussions and reactions among its users. Animeflix, which attracted tens of millions of monthly visitors, had also established a vibrant Discord community with over 35,000 members.

Why did Animeflix shut down?

The operators of the site did not specify why it was shut down, but they stated that the decision was made after “careful consideration.” The site had recently been under significant legal scrutiny, which might have influenced their decision.

In a statement to their followers on Discord, the moderators stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Animeflix. After careful consideration, we have decided to shut down our service effective immediately. We deeply appreciate your support and enthusiasm over the years.

“Thank you for being a part of our journey. We hope the joy and excitement of anime continue to brighten your days through other wonderful platforms.”

what happened to animeflix?
byu/Ariul inanimepiracy

TorrentFreak reported that Animeflix was identified as a shutdown target by the anti-piracy coalition ACE last December.

It’s uncertain whether these initial enforcement efforts led to the site’s closure. In May, rightsholders escalated their efforts through the High Court of India, securing a comprehensive injunction that effectively suspended Animeflix’s primary domain, Animeflix.live.

The court issued a restraint against the owners and all affiliates of 26 websites, such as movies123.la, vegamovies.yt, animedekho.com, and others. The order prohibits them from “communicating to the public, hosting, storing, reproducing, streaming, broadcasting, re-broadcasting, causing to be seen or heard by public on payment of charge and/or making available for viewing plaintiffs’ content through their websites.”

Despite the legal action, the impact on the site appeared minimal. Animeflix simply transitioned to new domains, Animeflix.gg and Animeflix.li, and informed its users that the old domain name had become “unavailable.”

However, the site became unreachable again last week, and the team appeared to completely shut down the site without prior warning.

Featured image: Canva / Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

