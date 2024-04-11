Pepe Price Prediction: The Top Meme Coin Eyes $0.0000080 Ahead Of Bitcoin Halving; Time to Buy?

Languagesx
Pepe is currently trending #1 on DEXTools among Ethereum tokens, and has now passed 200,000 holders. Its market cap sits at almost exactly $3 billion – what’s next for the top meme coin?

Currently trading just above a pivot point at $0.0000071, investors are watching closely for potential bullish signals above that level or a new bearish trends if it dips below it. Let’s delve into the latest Pepe price predictions.

Pepe Price Faces Turbulence Amid Crypto Market Uncertainty

In a turnaround from its April 5-8 price surge, Pepe token has witnessed a slight pullback, rejected from a resistance level at $0.0000080.

This decline has landed Pepe coin slightly in the red on the weekly, alongside Bitcoin dipping back under $70k today.

Some of that selling bias could be associated with uncertain times driven by the April Bitcoin halving – with some traders expecting a ‘sell the news’ dip after the event.

Binance Enhances Loan Services, Impacting Pepe Coin Valuation

Binance has updated its loan service, adding Pepe coin among others, potentially affecting the Pepe price in the near future.

Pepe coin listing on Binance

  • Pepe coin gains exposure as a new Binance loan asset.
  • Flexible rate loans on Binance could enhance Pepe coin’s appeal.
  • Binance’s tailored services may influence Pepe coin’s global reach.

Binance’s expansion of loanable assets, such as Pepe coin, suggests a strategic move to capitalize on current market interests and could lead to increased trading activity.

With Binance Loans (Flexible Rate), users gain the advantage of borrowing against their holdings with variable rates and earning rewards simultaneously.

Pepe Price Prediction

Pepe’s pivot point sits at $0.0000071, serving as a baseline for traders to gauge market sentiment. If the coin’s price remains above this point, it suggests a bullish or positive outlook, but if it falls below, the outlook is bearish, indicating a potential decrease in price.

  • Key levels to watch include immediate resistance points—prices at which selling pressure may cause the price to fall—at $0.0000074, $0.0000076, and $0.0000079.
  • Conversely, support levels—where buying interest may increase—are at $0.0000070, $0.0000067, and $0.0000064.

A dip below the support level could suggest a buying opportunity, while a surge above a resistance level might lead to further gains.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction
Pepe Coin Price Prediction – Source: Tradingview

The EMA provides a smoothed-out price trend over time. With the EMA above the current price, it could mean Pepe Coin is in a short-term downtrend, while the upward trendline supports the price around $0.0000069.

In conclusion, Pepe Coin exhibits a bearish trend below its EMA of $0.0000072, and traders might consider a bullish stance if it surpasses this level. For real-time updates and further insights, Pepe Coin enthusiasts can follow their official Twitter or visit their website.

In addition to Pepe coin, low market cap meme coins may offer more short term upside – e.g. Slothana ($SLOTH), a promising newcomer in the meme coin arena.

Slothana ($SLOTH); Presale Gains Momentum

Slothana, blending the allure of sloth-themed tokens and the Solana blockchain, is attracting attention with its presale.

Inspired by viral predecessor Slerf, Slothana’s team are rumored to overlap with Smog’s developers, another popular Solana meme coin.

The presale simplicity is compelling, focusing solely on meme appeal and speculative growth rather than complex tokenomics.

Just one day in, the presale attracted over 3,500 SOL, approximately $650,000, at an exchange rate of 10,000 $SLOTH per SOL.

Now two weeks in, a staggering $10 million has already been raised, and according to the project’s Twitter preparations are now being made for launch.

Arslan Butt
Editor

Arslan Butt graduated from the University of Gujrat with an MBA in Finance and interned at the National Bank of Pakistan, before going on to work as a research analyst at FX Leaders, Harvest Topworth International and NatureForex. With a passion for trading education, Arslan now hosts live webinars, a YouTube channel, and covers daily cryptocurrency market analysis here at ReadWrite. Arslan also has a number of publications in business journals including the IOSR and IRMBR.

