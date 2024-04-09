Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Solana Meme Coin ‘Smog’ Launches Airdrop Season 2 Community Quests

Solana Meme Coin ‘Smog’ Launches Airdrop Season 2 Community Quests

Solana meme coin Smog

Popular solana-based meme coin Smog (SMOG) has officially kicked off the second season of its community quests as part of its ongoing airdrop campaign.

This latest announcement marks a new chapter in the Smog ecosystem, as token holders can now continue engaging in various activities and trading challenges to earn airdrop points and rewards via the Zealy platform.

How Does the SMOG Airdrop Work?

The SMOG airdrop operates on a straightforward principle – token holders can accumulate “XP points” through a range of community-based task on Zealy.

These tasks include buying and staking SMOG tokens, participating in quests, leaving comments, and engaging with the Smog community across platforms like Twitter, Discord, and Telegram.

The inaugural season of the SMOG airdrop campaign was a resounding success, utilizing a gamified approach to drive community engagement and awareness for the project, which now boasts over 118,000 holders.

Smog token airdrop

The Season one airdrop saw participants complete millions of quests to earn XP points and climb the leaderboard. These tasks were designed to help promote the Smog project across the crypto space, ranging from visiting the official website, to following their social media accounts, retweeting or liking posts, or sharing content on platforms like TikTok.

Most of the quests were automatically reviewed, allowing users to earn XP points immediately after completion. However, a select few tasks required manual review, meaning participants had to wait a short period before their rewards were credited.

The airdrop’s core objective was to incentivize widespread participation and drive publicity for the SMOG token. The more XP a user accumulated by completing tasks, the higher their position on the leaderboard – and the greater their potential rewards at the end of the campaign.

We can say that Season 1 of the SMOG airdrop was a decent success. Over nine million quests were completed on Zealy, generating significant buzz and awareness for the project within the crypto community. The gamified approach, coupled with the diverse range of engagement tasks, proved to be an effective strategy in onboarding new users and rewarding the platform’s most active participants.

As the SMOG ecosystem now transitions into Season 2, the community awaits the next phase of airdrops and quests, building upon the strong foundation established during the inaugural campaign.

To participate, users need a Solana-compatible wallet, such as Phantom, and can acquire SMOG tokens by swapping SOL, USDT, or BONK on platforms like Jupiter DEX aggregator or Birdeye. SMOG can also be purchased via the smogtoken.com website.

Prominent YouTuber Bullish on SMOG

The popular crypto YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, with over 707,000 subscribers, has released a bullish video on the new Solana meme coin. The channel’s host, Umar, expressed enthusiasm for the project, describing SMOG as “absolutely pumping” and “taking the Internet by storm.”

Umar began by highlighting how SMOG is different from the typical dog or cat-themed meme coins, noting that it has a unique dragon logo and branding. He stated that this uniqueness, combined with the fact that 2024 is the “Year of the Dragon,” could give SMOG “crazy upside potential.”

The analyst went on to provide a detailed overview of SMOG’s key features and upcoming plans. He emphasized the project’s “fair launch” on platforms like Jupiter DEX and the SMOG website, where users can buy and stake SMOG tokens to earn a 10% OTC discount.

Umar also discussed the token’s strong tokenomics, with 50% of the supply allocated to marketing, 10% to centralized exchange liquidity, 5% to decentralized exchange liquidity, and 35% to airdrops. Shortly after the video Smog was listed on MEXC.

Particularly noteworthy were Umar’s comments on the impending “greatest airdrop in history” that SMOG launched on the Solana chain. He urged viewers to “buy and hold Smog to earn airdrop points and qualify for the bounty,” emphasizing the potential rewards for engaged community members.

Throughout the video, Umar expressed boundless optimism for SMOG’s future, stating that the project could “take over the Internet” and that it represents a “great opportunity” for investors to get in on the ground floor of a promising Solana-based meme coin.

SMOG Meme Coin Price Prediction – Key Factors

Since its launch in February, SMOG has already reached an all-time high of $0.36 and over $240 million market cap, which is much higher than its current price of around $0.15. The token’s market capitalization now sits at approximately $120 million. Several factors suggest SMOG could potentially continue to see upward momentum in the future, following this correction:

  1. Meme coins on Solana remain highly popular, with projects like WIF, BONK and SLOTH continuing to dominate global meme coin sector.
  2. The SMOG airdrop provides a solid utility case, as token holders can earn rewards and gain exclusive community access.
  3. Smog’s marketing efforts have been aggressive, with the token featured on numerous major crypto media outlets, further driving awareness and adoption.

Conclusion

The launch of Smog’s Season 2 Community Quests on the Zealy platform marks an exciting new phase for this Solana-based meme coin. By engaging with the community and earning XP points, token holders can look forward to a range of airdrop rewards and exclusive opportunities within the Smog ecosystem.

While the project’s future performance remains to be seen, the combination of its branding, community-driven approach, and aggressive marketing strategy suggests that SMOG may have the potential to continue its upward trajectory in the months ahead.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

A digital illustration of a soaring Bitcoin symbol, composed of metallic coins and a graph that rapidly ascends to the heavens. The Bitcoin symbol is enclosed in a digital frame, with a background of a futuristic cityscape. The city is bathed in a neon glow, with skyscrapers made of glowing screens and digital currency symbols. The overall theme is a blend of technology, digital finance, and the future.
Bitcoin price rise: a look at possible causes
Radek Zielinski
blockdag-whitepaper
Crypto Whales Turn to BlockDAG Post DAGpaper Launch As Presale Hits $15.3M. Does it Have 100x Potential?
Michael Graw
Solana meme coin Smog
Solana Meme Coin ‘Smog’ Launches Airdrop Season 2 Community Quests
Petar Jovanović
A sinister 3D render illustration of a crypto account being hacked, with digital currency draining from it. The account balance is shown decreasing rapidly, leaving a trail of coins in its wake. A menacing, shadowy figure looms over the account, with glowing red eyes and a hood concealing their identity. The background is a dark, void-like space with faint digital glitches scattered around. The overall atmosphere of the image is tense and foreboding, with a sense of urgency., illustration, 3d render
Trader loses $800k in crypto to malicious Google Chrome extension
Sophie Atkinson
meme coin crypto wallet tongue cat token luis
How This Meme Coin Crypto Wallet Turned $221 into $197,961
Gary McFarlane

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A digital illustration of a soaring Bitcoin symbol, composed of metallic coins and a graph that rapidly ascends to the heavens. The Bitcoin symbol is enclosed in a digital frame, with a background of a futuristic cityscape. The city is bathed in a neon glow, with skyscrapers made of glowing screens and digital currency symbols. The overall theme is a blend of technology, digital finance, and the future.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin price rise: a look at possible causes
Radek Zielinski21 mins

Bitcoin's (BTC) impressive 7.6% price increase between April 6 and April 8, reaching an intraday peak of $72,747, has sparked widespread speculation about the underlying causes. While some may point...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.