Solana Meme Coin ‘Smog’ Launches Airdrop Season 2 Community Quests

Popular solana-based meme coin Smog (SMOG) has officially kicked off the second season of its community quests as part of its ongoing airdrop campaign.

This latest announcement marks a new chapter in the Smog ecosystem, as token holders can now continue engaging in various activities and trading challenges to earn airdrop points and rewards via the Zealy platform.

How Does the SMOG Airdrop Work?

The SMOG airdrop operates on a straightforward principle – token holders can accumulate “XP points” through a range of community-based task on Zealy.

These tasks include buying and staking SMOG tokens, participating in quests, leaving comments, and engaging with the Smog community across platforms like Twitter, Discord, and Telegram.

The inaugural season of the SMOG airdrop campaign was a resounding success, utilizing a gamified approach to drive community engagement and awareness for the project, which now boasts over 118,000 holders.

The Season one airdrop saw participants complete millions of quests to earn XP points and climb the leaderboard. These tasks were designed to help promote the Smog project across the crypto space, ranging from visiting the official website, to following their social media accounts, retweeting or liking posts, or sharing content on platforms like TikTok.

Most of the quests were automatically reviewed, allowing users to earn XP points immediately after completion. However, a select few tasks required manual review, meaning participants had to wait a short period before their rewards were credited.

The airdrop’s core objective was to incentivize widespread participation and drive publicity for the SMOG token. The more XP a user accumulated by completing tasks, the higher their position on the leaderboard – and the greater their potential rewards at the end of the campaign.

We can say that Season 1 of the SMOG airdrop was a decent success. Over nine million quests were completed on Zealy, generating significant buzz and awareness for the project within the crypto community. The gamified approach, coupled with the diverse range of engagement tasks, proved to be an effective strategy in onboarding new users and rewarding the platform’s most active participants.

As the SMOG ecosystem now transitions into Season 2, the community awaits the next phase of airdrops and quests, building upon the strong foundation established during the inaugural campaign.

To participate, users need a Solana-compatible wallet, such as Phantom, and can acquire SMOG tokens by swapping SOL, USDT, or BONK on platforms like Jupiter DEX aggregator or Birdeye. SMOG can also be purchased via the smogtoken.com website.

Prominent YouTuber Bullish on SMOG

The popular crypto YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, with over 707,000 subscribers, has released a bullish video on the new Solana meme coin. The channel’s host, Umar, expressed enthusiasm for the project, describing SMOG as “absolutely pumping” and “taking the Internet by storm.”

Umar began by highlighting how SMOG is different from the typical dog or cat-themed meme coins, noting that it has a unique dragon logo and branding. He stated that this uniqueness, combined with the fact that 2024 is the “Year of the Dragon,” could give SMOG “crazy upside potential.”

The analyst went on to provide a detailed overview of SMOG’s key features and upcoming plans. He emphasized the project’s “fair launch” on platforms like Jupiter DEX and the SMOG website, where users can buy and stake SMOG tokens to earn a 10% OTC discount.

Umar also discussed the token’s strong tokenomics, with 50% of the supply allocated to marketing, 10% to centralized exchange liquidity, 5% to decentralized exchange liquidity, and 35% to airdrops. Shortly after the video Smog was listed on MEXC.

Particularly noteworthy were Umar’s comments on the impending “greatest airdrop in history” that SMOG launched on the Solana chain. He urged viewers to “buy and hold Smog to earn airdrop points and qualify for the bounty,” emphasizing the potential rewards for engaged community members.

Throughout the video, Umar expressed boundless optimism for SMOG’s future, stating that the project could “take over the Internet” and that it represents a “great opportunity” for investors to get in on the ground floor of a promising Solana-based meme coin.

SMOG Meme Coin Price Prediction – Key Factors

Since its launch in February, SMOG has already reached an all-time high of $0.36 and over $240 million market cap, which is much higher than its current price of around $0.15. The token’s market capitalization now sits at approximately $120 million. Several factors suggest SMOG could potentially continue to see upward momentum in the future, following this correction:

Meme coins on Solana remain highly popular, with projects like WIF, BONK and SLOTH continuing to dominate global meme coin sector. The SMOG airdrop provides a solid utility case, as token holders can earn rewards and gain exclusive community access. Smog’s marketing efforts have been aggressive, with the token featured on numerous major crypto media outlets, further driving awareness and adoption.

Conclusion

The launch of Smog’s Season 2 Community Quests on the Zealy platform marks an exciting new phase for this Solana-based meme coin. By engaging with the community and earning XP points, token holders can look forward to a range of airdrop rewards and exclusive opportunities within the Smog ecosystem.

While the project’s future performance remains to be seen, the combination of its branding, community-driven approach, and aggressive marketing strategy suggests that SMOG may have the potential to continue its upward trajectory in the months ahead.

