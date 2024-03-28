YouTuber ‘TodayTrader’ Launches Free Crypto Giveaway Of 120 Million PEPE Tokens

Crypto influencer TodayTrader has announced a giveaway opportunity for his audience of over 10,000 subscribers.

In one of his latest videos and on his X, the content creator revealed plans to distribute 120 million Pepe Tokens for free, in celebration of the popular meme coin’s market cap milestone of surpassing $3.5 billion.

120,000,000 $PEPE Token Giveaway RT then watch the video to get involved – Good Luck https://t.co/6h5aMWSECp — Mark Kelly (@TodayTraderMark) March 26, 2024

How to Participate In The Pepe Giveaway

Participation in this crypto giveaway is straightforward and requires no purchase of tokens. Interested participants just need to follow three simple steps:

As TodayTrader emphasizes in the video, “You just need to do all those things, subscribe, retweet, join the Telegram group, and you’re all set. You’ll be getting your free coins anytime soon, and I’ll let you know inside the Telegram group roughly when that first random drop is going to happen.”

He added “Be ready to get the random drops that could happen at any time, could be tomorrow. So take action now.”

Also follow his Tiktok account here, which is listed as one of the steps on the Gleam.io link although not mentioned in the video.

The giveaway promises to reward multiple winners with PEPE Tokens, distributed as follows:

1st Place: 30,000,000 PEPE Tokens

30,000,000 PEPE Tokens 2nd Place: 15,000,000 PEPE Tokens

15,000,000 PEPE Tokens 3rd Place: 7,000,000 PEPE Tokens

7,000,000 PEPE Tokens 4th Place: 4,500,000 PEPE Tokens

4,500,000 PEPE Tokens 5th Place: 2,000,000 PEPE Tokens

2,000,000 PEPE Tokens Additional Prizes: Random drops of 60 million Pepe Tokens in the Telegram group.

About TodayTrader

TodayTrader’s channel focuses on identifying cryptocurrencies with the potential to generate returns, making this giveaway a potential opportunity for his audience to gain exposure to an already established meme coin. All in all, TodayTrader aims to reward his loyal followers with this free distribution.

In the video, TodayTrader expresses his enthusiasm for the giveaway, stating, “This is going to be absolutely free. There’s no money you’re going to need to spend, put your credit card away.”

TodayTrader emphasizes the randomness of the selection process, mentioning, “It’s going to be completely random. There’s been a couple of things that you need to do, but remember, this is going to be absolutely free.”

Takeaway

As the giveaway goes underway TodayTrader has assured his audience that he will provide updates on the first random drop within the Telegram group, encouraging potential participants to join and stay informed. “The more people that join the new Telegram group that I’ve created, the quicker that first drop will happen, but I’ll let you know,” he stated.

With the potential for rewards and no financial commitment required, TodayTrader’s giveaway might potentially present an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to expand their portfolios with Pepe tokens, one of the top trending meme coins.

