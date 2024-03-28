Subscribe
Home YouTuber ‘TodayTrader’ Launches Free Crypto Giveaway Of 120 Million PEPE Tokens

YouTuber ‘TodayTrader’ Launches Free Crypto Giveaway Of 120 Million PEPE Tokens

Pepe crypto

Crypto influencer TodayTrader has announced a giveaway opportunity for his audience of over 10,000 subscribers.

In one of his latest videos and on his X, the content creator revealed plans to distribute 120 million Pepe Tokens for free, in celebration of the popular meme coin’s market cap milestone of surpassing $3.5 billion.

How to Participate In The Pepe Giveaway

Participation in this crypto giveaway is straightforward and requires no purchase of tokens. Interested participants just need to follow three simple steps:

  1. Visit the giveaway’s official Gleam.io link
  2. Subscribe to the TodayTrader YouTube channel
  3. Follow TodayTraderMark on X and retweet the giveaway tweet
  4. Join the TodayTrader Telegram channel for additional rewards.

As TodayTrader emphasizes in the video, “You just need to do all those things, subscribe, retweet, join the Telegram group, and you’re all set. You’ll be getting your free coins anytime soon, and I’ll let you know inside the Telegram group roughly when that first random drop is going to happen.”

He added “Be ready to get the random drops that could happen at any time, could be tomorrow. So take action now.”

Also follow his Tiktok account here, which is listed as one of the steps on the Gleam.io link although not mentioned in the video.

The giveaway promises to reward multiple winners with PEPE Tokens, distributed as follows:

  • 1st Place: 30,000,000 PEPE Tokens
  • 2nd Place: 15,000,000 PEPE Tokens
  • 3rd Place: 7,000,000 PEPE Tokens
  • 4th Place: 4,500,000 PEPE Tokens
  • 5th Place: 2,000,000 PEPE Tokens
  • Additional Prizes: Random drops of 60 million Pepe Tokens in the Telegram group.

About TodayTrader

TodayTrader’s channel focuses on identifying cryptocurrencies with the potential to generate returns, making this giveaway a potential opportunity for his audience to gain exposure to an already established meme coin. All in all, TodayTrader aims to reward his loyal followers with this free distribution.

In the video, TodayTrader expresses his enthusiasm for the giveaway, stating, “This is going to be absolutely free. There’s no money you’re going to need to spend, put your credit card away.”

TodayTrader emphasizes the randomness of the selection process, mentioning, “It’s going to be completely random. There’s been a couple of things that you need to do, but remember, this is going to be absolutely free.”

Takeaway

As the giveaway goes underway TodayTrader has assured his audience that he will provide updates on the first random drop within the Telegram group, encouraging potential participants to join and stay informed. “The more people that join the new Telegram group that I’ve created, the quicker that first drop will happen, but I’ll let you know,” he stated.

With the potential for rewards and no financial commitment required, TodayTrader’s giveaway might potentially present an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to expand their portfolios with Pepe tokens, one of the top trending meme coins.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

Sam Bankman-Fried to be sentenced to jail time
Ali Rees
Pepe crypto
YouTuber ‘TodayTrader’ Launches Free Crypto Giveaway Of 120 Million PEPE Tokens
Petar Jovanović
Kucoin logo on white background
KuCoin faces federal prosecution for AML and registration skirting
Radek Zielinski
A futuristic cityscape dominated by skyscrapers and modern architectural marvels. In the foreground, a group of people gather around a large, illuminated 'Coinbase' logo, which appears to be an iconic landmark. The background reveals a panoramic view of the city, with flying cars and drones buzzing around, creating a sense of bustling activity and technological advancements.
Coinbase to store USDC on Base as TVL Skyrockets to $1B
Radek Zielinski
5th Scape presale
Virtual Reality Crypto Project ‘5th Scape’ Hits $2.5 Million Milestone In Public Presale Round
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of the Moose and Moose Lite 3D scanners
Gadgets

The Moose from 3DMakerpro could be the 3D scanner that hobbyists have been waiting for
Paul McNally3 mins

3D-printing has never been so close to the mainstream with printers from Bambu Lab and Uniformation being as close to plug-and-play as any newcomer can get. What has been missing...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.