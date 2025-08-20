Home PENN Entertainment announces stand-alone Hollywood Casino app

PENN Entertainment announces stand-alone Hollywood Casino app

PENN Entertainment announced on Tuesday (August 19) that it has launched a stand-alone Hollywood Casino app in West Virginia.

The all-new Hollywood Casino platform is available on Android, iOS, and desktop and can be accessed through the ESPN BET app.

The new addition features a variety of online slots, table games, and live dealer content, as well as bespoke live dealer tables and a dedicated ‘Casino Floor’ lobby that allows users to find virtual versions of their favorite slot games from PENN’s retail properties.

It also includes original titles from PENN Game Studios, PENN’s in-house casino game development studio that has produced a number of online games like Legendary LarryTM and Wuji MinesTM.

It’s in Virginia where the entertainment brand operates Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. PENN is live with other stand-alone casino apps in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia (Hollywood Casino) and Ontario, Canada (theScore Casino) too.

This announcement comes just a couple of weeks after the company shared an insight into its financial results with the second quarter report.

At the retail property level, PENN saw revenues of $1.4 billion, with adjusted EBITDAR of $489.6 million. As for the interactive segments, this saw revenues of $316.1 million (including tax gross up of $137.9 million) and adjusted EBITDA loss of $62.0 million.

At the time, the CEO and president Jay Snowdon explained its plans for the apps: “Our standalone Hollywood iCasino app is continuing to expand its reach with over 70% of its gaming revenue life-to-date (through June 30) generated by users that are newly acquired, retail native, or reactivated.”

The team has been working on enhancing the ESPN BET offering too, with the introduction of features such as Player Insights which enable customers to evaluate player statistics in relation to player prop bets.

“And this football season marks the exciting launch of FanCenter, which leverages our connectivity with the ESPN ecosystem to enable players to bet on their favorite teams, players, and fantasy lineups through ESPN BET,” said Mr. Snowden.

Featured Image: Credit to PENN Entertainment

