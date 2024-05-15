Languagesx
‘Pause AI’ protestors are fighting to put AI development on hold

Protesters from Pause AI take to London to protest against AI. Group of people stood on a street with placards and signs with Pause AI.
TL:DR

  • Protestors are part of the global activist group Pause AI.
  • Pause AI aims to halt the development of large AI models, citing risks to humanity's future, planning protests worldwide.
  • Leaders emphasize moderate tactics, eschewing disruptive actions like sit-ins, preferring legal and trustworthy methods.

As artificial intelligence development continues apace, protestors are fighting back.

On Monday (May 13) a group of 20 or so people took to the street outside the London headquarters of the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology to make a stance.

The protestors make up part of an activist group aiming to make companies pause the development of large AI models which they fear could be a risk to the future of humanity. They’ve called themselves Pause AI.

Their website states: “AI is a powerful technology that is increasingly transforming our world. It comes with amazing potential, but also with serious risks, including existential catastrophe.”

More protests are planned in San Francisco, New York, Berlin, Rome, Ottawa, and other cities.

Protesting methods and what’s more effective for Pause AI

Although the group has true intentions, the organization of its protests has left some unsure if it’s the best way to communicate its message.

According to Wired, the protesters’ Discord channel includes numerous discussions about which methods are best.

When determining whether staging sit-ins would be too disruptive, one member of the group was said to say: “Probably not. We do what we have to, in the end, for a future with humanity, while we still can.”

The leaders of the protest group Pause AI spoke with the publisher and said they were not considering more disruptive direct action such as sit-ins or encampments near AI offices for now.

“Our tactics and our methods are actually very moderate. I want to be the moderate base for a lot of organizations in this space. I’m sure we would never condone violence. I also want Pause AI to go further than that and just be very trustworthy.”

Another leader agrees: “I truly hope that we don’t need to take other actions. I don’t expect that we’ll need to. I don’t feel like I’m the type of person to lead a movement that isn’t completely legal.”

Featured Image: Via the Pause AI UK X Page

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

A high-quality close-up cinematic shot of a futuristic brain chip, nestled in the human brain's complex neural network. The brain chip, with intricate circuits and wires, pulses with a vibrant blue light. The background is dark, emphasizing the illumination of the chip and creating a sense of mystery and intrigue. Surrounding the chip are glowing orbs of energy, hinting at the potential power and capabilities of this advanced technology.
Technology

Elon Musk's Neuralink faces problem with its tiny wires in brain
Sophie Atkinson31 mins

Neuralink announced last week that the tiny wires inside the brain of its first patient had retracted, but sources say they had known about this issue for years. According to...

