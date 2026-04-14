Online sports betting is becoming a routine part of daily life across the United States, with participation continuing to climb even as unease about its effects grows. A new national survey released April 13 shows both trends moving in tandem.

Researchers from the Siena Research Institute and St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication report that 27% of Americans now hold an active online sportsbook account with platforms like DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel, or BetMGM. This has steadily increased from 22% in 2025 and 19% the year before. Another 6% say they used to have an account, meaning roughly one in three Americans has tried online sports betting at some point.

New Siena/@BonasJSchool Annual Sports Fanship Survey: Part 2 – Online Sports Betting



More Than a Quarter of Americans, 27% Have An Active Online Sports Betting Account; A Third Have Opened an Account At Least Once



Sports Betting Continues to Grow as 60% of Online Sports Bettors… pic.twitter.com/wzFvGrdE8r — SienaResearch (@SienaResearch) April 13, 2026

Younger men remain the most active participants. Among men ages 18 to 49, 52% say they have an account. Exposure is also widespread, with about 61% of Americans saying they encounter sportsbook advertising at least somewhat often.

“The results show that online sports betting remains an active part of life for a significant portion of Americans,” said Don Levy, SRI’s Director.

“Since we began asking respondents about online sports betting in 2024, there has been a steady rise in those who say they have an active account – from about one-in-five to now one-in-four – and the share of respondents who bet on these platforms has grown just as much – from seventeen percent of Americans in 2024 to twenty-two percent in 2026.”

US online sports betting habits hold steady as survey shows risks edge upward

Even as more people sign up, their betting patterns look familiar. Among account holders, 83% have placed at least one bet, and 22% of Americans overall say they currently wager on sports. Nearly half of account holders check odds daily, while about six in ten place bets at least once a week.

Many bettors juggle multiple platforms. Around 35% report using two sportsbooks, while 29% stick with one. Promotions continue to drive activity, with about 60% saying they’ve used offers like bonus bets or guaranteed-loss refunds.

At the same time, warning signs are becoming more common, as 60% of bettors say they have chased losses, up from 52% last year. Sixty-three percent report wagering $100 or more in a single day, and nearly one-third say someone has expressed concern about their habits. Feelings of regret are also widespread, with more than four in ten saying they’ve bet more than they should or felt ashamed after losing.

Wider industry reporting echoes the trend. Other recent analyses suggest Americans are gambling more overall, not just on sports but across casinos and digital platforms, with some surveys pointing to very high levels of engagement or exposure.

Public opinion reflects that tension. About half of Americans support nationwide legalization and see betting as entertainment, yet most also want tighter guardrails. Majorities oppose sportsbook ads during games and favor stronger federal oversight, with 67% calling for more aggressive regulation.

“Legal and accessible gambling is perhaps the defining issue facing the sports world in the 2020s. What our survey shows is that sports fans have a complicated relationship with sports gambling,” said Dr. Brian Moritz, Associate Professor and sports journalism master’s program Director at the Jandoli School.

“It is undeniably popular, and becoming more so every year, and there’s wide support for legalized gambling. But the growing support for restrictions on sportsbooks’ advertising during live sporting events as well as support for restrictions on betting on college sports show a desire for some guardrails to be put in place around legal and accessible gambling.”

The survey also notes growing use of newer betting formats like prediction markets, with 15% of Americans saying they’ve tried them. Most respondents believe those platforms should face the same rules as traditional sportsbooks.

The poll surveyed 3,084 US residents online between February 16 and February 27, with a reported margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.

Featured image: Grok