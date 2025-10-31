Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Americans are gambling more than ever, with sports betting and casinos on the rise

Americans are gambling more than ever, with sports betting and casinos on the rise

Casino gambling. Americans are gambling more than ever, with sports betting and casinos on the rise

Americans are gambling more than ever in 2025, with a rising interest in sports betting and casinos.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has shared new research that shows Americans have been gambling more than ever over the last twelve months. That’s driven by a rising interest in both sports betting and casinos.

Specifically, polling shows that 57% of people in America participated in some form of gambling in the past year, with 30% gambling at a physical casino and 21% placing a sports bet. In terms of real numbers, 134 million American adults visited a casino for gambling or other entertainment purposes in the same time period. That’s the highest level of casino visitation on record.

“These results underscore a sustainable foundation for the American gaming industry, reflecting strong consumer confidence in a state-regulated market as a safe and trusted form of entertainment,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller.

Shifting attitudes towards gambling among Americans

It’s not just a rising interest in gambling, but also shifting perspectives from the American public. The AGA reports a “record level of engagement”, as nine in ten Americans find casino gambling acceptable for either themselves or others. Moreover, nearly two-thirds of Americans now find gambling to be personally acceptable.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans also support legal, regulated sports betting in their state, with bipartisan approval in general. 78% view sports betting as a form of entertainment. This comes at an interesting time for the industry, when companies like prediction markets are pushing into the world of sports betting.

With more and more operators offering sports betting or adjacent services, it’s also worth noting that 90% of iGaming consumers list legality as an important factor when deciding where to play. Despite that, more than 40% of gamblers have difficulty identifying legal platforms. The AGA highlighted this point as a sign that its efforts to promote responsible gambling are as important as ever.

“We will continue to build on this momentum by expanding the legal market, strengthening responsibility, and ensuring gaming delivers for players and communities alike,” said Miller.

Earlier this year, the AGA found that nearly one-third of the US market consisted of illicit gaming, with the June report revealing that 74% of the market’s revenue was directed to offshore platforms.

Featured image: Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Valletta, Malta. Malta Gaming Authority warns users about false gaming licenses claims
Malta Gaming Authority warns users about false gaming licenses claims
Rachael Davies
Signals, face cards, rigged poker games, and wire trails reveal new NBA scandal details
Suswati Basu
Mug shot of Marie Thompson. Former police officer jailed for blackmailing suspect to repay 'significant' gambling debts
Former police officer jailed for blackmailing suspect to repay ‘significant’ gambling debts
Rachael Davies
Tonko's open letter takes aim at sports betting. Congressman Tonko calls on major sports leagues to support gambling safety after NBA scandal
Congressman Tonko calls on major sports leagues to support gambling safety after NBA scandal
Rachael Davies
Tribes sue to block Vallejo casino proposed by the Scotts Valley tribe on ancestral homeland grounds. Night cityscape of Vallejo
Judge says Interior can review Scotts Valley tribe’s rights but Vallejo casino plans can proceed
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Valletta, Malta. Malta Gaming Authority warns users about false gaming licenses claims
Gambling

Malta Gaming Authority warns users about false gaming licenses claims
Rachael Davies2 hours

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has warned consumers about false claims about gambling licenses. The MGA has published a notice, warning consumers about a list of sites claiming to have...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software