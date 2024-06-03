Languagesx
Nvidia’s G-Assist AI assistant has incredible potential for gamers

A screenshot of project G-Assist in Cyberpunk

Nvidia’s new G-Assist, an artificial intelligence (AI) game support, offers practical benefits that can deep dive to enhance the video game experience.

Named Project G-Assist by the chipmaker, it features a host of support for the average gamer, like trying to find the best max stat for a weapon, figuring out a tricky puzzle, or optimizing your PC on the fly.

The RTX-powered AI assistant technology provides a service Nvidia calls ‘context-aware,’ a feature that focuses on game situations to give this advice and support.

Nvidia’s G-Assist

The AI tool operates by intelligently processing prompts via text or speech from a player in tandem with context derived from the gaming screen.

This information is then fed into a sophisticated large language model (LMM), a cutting-edge AI software that sifts through a vast database of existing information.

The LMM then links the prompt to a search of related databases, such as a wiki or a gaming manual. The AI’s end result, in text or speech, is a personalized response based on the game and the query.

Nvidia’s Senior Project Manager, Gulliermo Siman plays Studio Wildcard’s Ark: Survival Ascended in the showcase. He asks the G-Assist, “What is the best early-game weapon?” the AI gives him a detailed response in an overlay to the gaming screen.

When a leveling-up screen is demoed, the AI even has a say in where a skill point is best placed according to the context-aware feature.

G-Assist performance settings

The Nvidia assistant showed what PC owners can do with it regarding hardware optimization. Getting your hardware running right is a big bugbear for PC gamers, and being able to switch those settings on the fly with an AI is promising.

“It can intelligently find ways to increase performance per watt, such as dynamically undervolting the GPU while respecting a frame rate target. For laptop users, power usage is of particular importance, determining how long they can play before their battery is depleted,” says Siman.

For those with limited knowledge of PC gaming specs, things like overclocking and undervolting sound daunting, so this accessible interface could take the strain of players looking for a high-end gaming rig without having a need for the technical knowledge. G-Assist’s demo showed that it understands frames-per-second (FPS) issues and game latency in-game via the AI chat box.

Certain games need some tweaking to get the best out of them, but setting those specs just right can be time-consuming. If the G-Assist can do all these things simply (without issues), then it will be a massive time boost for those players who want the top specs for a particular title.

Siman concluded, “We envision AI assistants transforming the way we engage with our favorite games and apps. Imagine getting instant context-aware assistance with a complex creative workflow in a photo or video app. Or an AI coach analyzing your multiplayer replays, teaching you strategies to move up the ranks in competitive matches. Project G-Assist is a glimpse into that future.”

Image: Nvidia.

