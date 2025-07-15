Languagesx
Nick Schulman enters the 2025 Poker Hall of Fame

Nick Schulman enters the 2025 Poker Hall of Fame

Nick Schulman enters the 2025 Poker Hall of Fame. Schulman is seen holding a microphone with the words 'WSOP' on it, as a man in a suit holds Hall of Fame award

The World Series of Poker Hall of Fame adds Nick Schulman as the newest superstar entrant for 2025.

Schulman has an amazing seven World Series of Poker bracelets to his name, and during the $1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty No-Limit Hold’em tournament, it was announced he would be joining the pantheon of legends.

Schulman announced as 2025 Hall of Fame inductee

The Poker Hall of Fame is the greatest award that can be bestowed upon the players who hit the tables at any of the major events.

Schulman is now the third youngest entrant to carve his name amongst the best, and the youngest living entrant to date. The mercurial player beat Phil Galfond and Scott Seiver, both of the other nominees for the 2025 post.

He missed the cutoff to be the youngest ever by nine months. The youngest inductees were Daniel Negreanu, inducted in 2015, and Phil Ivey, inducted in 2017; both were fellow 40-year-olds.

Ivey is considered the best of all time, and Daniel Negreanu also snapped up seven World Series of Poker bracelets across a storied career.

Schulman’s poker career began at the young age of nineteen and went on from his New York home to tournaments across the nation. He set a record high for himself in 2025 when he took down the WPT $10,000 Main Event, walking away with $2,167,500.

Across his twenty-plus-year career, he has racked up $24 million in tournament earnings, seven WSOP gold bracelets, and one circuit ring. $10 million of his winnings have come from 142 WSOP cashes.

The World Series of Poker bracelet is currently held by Jonathan Tamayo for 2024, but there have been substantive changes to the tournament regarding digital assistance. We reported that artificial intelligence (AI) and any human input had been banned from the 2025 poker tournament.

Jack Effel, senior vice president of poker operations and World Series of Poker for Caesars Entertainment, said, “We wanted to add some tighter protective measures to ensure that players couldn’t easily access that (assistive) information during the events to give them an advantage over another player. I think that’s going to elevate and help create a better experience.”

Featured image: World Series of Poker

Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

