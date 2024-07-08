Next Level Racing unveils new Formula Lite Pro – a racing cockpit that folds away in seconds

The world of sim racing can be a dangerous one for your bank account. What probably starts off with buying Assetto Corsa in the Steam Summer Sale and a few games with an Xbox controller can, before you know it, lead to that Amazon guy arriving the day after with a Direct Drive steering wheel and pedals.

You don’t need a proper stand for your new gear you tell yourself, I’ll just bolt the wheel to my gaming desk and put up with the pedals sliding around the floor every time I jam the brakes. Half an hour later, you are back on Amazon looking at racing cockpits…but that’s another big expense – and you need a dedicated space to put one.

Next Level Racing’s new Formula Lite Pro could be what you are looking for then. An affordable racing station that can be unpacked (and folded away again in just a few seconds. You are still going to need a little bit of real estate to set it up because, when unfurled it is pretty long, but the fact it can be so easily hidden away afterward so as not to dominate a room is a real plus for some people.

The cockpit unfolds into a traditional Formula race car position with the seat tipped back and the pedals raised. You may need to work out how you will position it with your monitor, but if you want to race in VR (I did say this could be an expensive hobby!), this matters less as you could just use a long USB lead to your Quest 3 and position it anywhere in your room.

The seat can even be folded away with electronics such as the wheel attached so your set-up time is much reduced when it comes to getting up and going.

The Next Level Racing Formula Lite Pro is available now and you can find out all about it on the Next Level Racing site, including where your local stockist is hiding out. Meanwhile if flight sims are your bag, NLR also recently released the Flight Seat Pro Military Edition which is well worth checking out.

Formula Lite Pro features