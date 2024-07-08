Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Next Level Racing unveils new Formula Lite Pro – a racing cockpit that folds away in seconds

Next Level Racing unveils new Formula Lite Pro – a racing cockpit that folds away in seconds

A glamour shot of the Formula Lite Pro

The world of sim racing can be a dangerous one for your bank account. What probably starts off with buying Assetto Corsa in the Steam Summer Sale and a few games with an Xbox controller can, before you know it, lead to that Amazon guy arriving the day after with a Direct Drive steering wheel and pedals.

You don’t need a proper stand for your new gear you tell yourself, I’ll just bolt the wheel to my gaming desk and put up with the pedals sliding around the floor every time I jam the brakes. Half an hour later, you are back on Amazon looking at racing cockpits…but that’s another big expense – and you need a dedicated space to put one.

Next Level Racing’s new Formula Lite Pro could be what you are looking for then. An affordable racing station that can be unpacked (and folded away again in just a few seconds. You are still going to need a little bit of real estate to set it up because, when unfurled it is pretty long, but the fact it can be so easily hidden away afterward so as not to dominate a room is a real plus for some people.

The cockpit unfolds into a traditional Formula race car position with the seat tipped back and the pedals raised. You may need to work out how you will position it with your monitor, but if you want to race in VR (I did say this could be an expensive hobby!), this matters less as you could just use a long USB lead to your Quest 3 and position it anywhere in your room.

The seat can even be folded away with electronics such as the wheel attached so your set-up time is much reduced when it comes to getting up and going.

The Next Level Racing Formula Lite Pro is available now and you can find out all about it on the Next Level Racing site, including where your local stockist is hiding out. Meanwhile if flight sims are your bag, NLR also recently released the Flight Seat Pro Military Edition which is well worth checking out.

Formula Lite Pro features

  • Authentic formula racing position foldable cockpit
  • True formula seat ergonomics with additional support in critical areas with breathable fabric for long racing sessions
  • Compatible with wheels up to 10NM
  • Attached on roller wheels for easy transport and storage, with attached electronics
  • Multiple tool-free adjustment points for a true formula seating, pedal, and wheel deck position
  • Comfortable for long hours of racing with multiple adjustment points to suit all users

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

a picture of an iphone with some fortnite key art on the screen - the fortnite logo appears at the top and three characters are beneath it looking out at the viewer
Epic Games’ ‘fight’ with Apple is far from over
Ali Rees
A glamour shot of the Formula Lite Pro
Next Level Racing unveils new Formula Lite Pro – a racing cockpit that folds away in seconds
Paul McNally
shadow of the erdtree paintings
All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree painting locations and solutions
Jacob Woodward
An image of a crashed tube train in Fallout London
AI-Modded Taylor Swift and Zuckerberg appear in Elder Scrolls Oblivion video, meanwhile Fallout London looks like dropping soon
Paul McNally
key art for the silent hill 2 remake featuring james sunderland walking through a foggy town and his wife's face floating above him in the sky
Silent Hill 2 Remake: Everything we know so far
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a picture of an iphone with some fortnite key art on the screen - the fortnite logo appears at the top and three characters are beneath it looking out at the viewer
Gaming

Epic Games' 'fight' with Apple is far from over
Ali Rees18 seconds

After years of disputes, Apple finally relented and approved the Epic Games Store iOS app, finally bringing Fortnite back to the platform. However, this does not seem to be the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.