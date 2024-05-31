Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home New social platform SweepX launches in the US

New social platform SweepX launches in the US

GiG logo along with SweepX logo and Primero

A new social platform has been launched in the US called SweepX with the company behind it aiming to boost the sweepstakes market.

Gaming Innovation Group has created the social sweepstakes casino platform solution which uses AI-assisted content management technology and offers dual-wallet and store management for redemptions and prize rewards.

As such, SweepX is a mix of real-money iGaming technology and sweepstakes.

This launch comes at a time when data shows the market is emerging in the United States with growth initially being seen in 2020 due to the pandemic. After, sweepstakes gaming interest continued to grow and is estimated to reach $6.9 billion by 2025.

The company already has its iGaming technology live in other countries like Europe and Latin America.

Partnership has been developed between two players in iGaming

The announcement comes with news of a binding agreement for a strategic partnership with Primero Games LLC. The company develops casino software and equipment and runs over 50,000 sweepstake machines across the US.

Under the deal, Primero will be able to leverage the extensive player database to expand into the online social casino market.

“GiG’s world class platform will allow us to bring more content and an experience for our players that is second to none.

“Combining our unique player acquisition strategy and GiG’s innovative technology, we are positioned perfectly for the US market and for iGaming markets across the globe,” said Barry Rutherford, CEO at Primero.

The company behind the new SweepX are iGaming specialists that focus on cloud-based products and platform services to partners.

Andrew Cochrane, the Chief Business Officer at Gaming Innovation Group said: “GiG is synonymous with innovation and our SweepX solution is the result of our tireless pursuit of excellence for product innovation across the online sweepstake market.

“As an extremely experienced turnkey solutions provider, the strength inherent in our technology and services has allowed us to develop what we consider to be the leading platform, data and AI driven solutions available within social gaming, and will help power the growth of the market across the US within the next few years.”

Featured Image: Via GiG Press Release

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

GiG logo along with SweepX logo and Primero
New social platform SweepX launches in the US
Sophie Atkinson
A cowboy rides into the Wyoming night with a lasso in one hand and a phone in the other
Wyoming becomes the newest state for Fanatics Sportsbook
Brian-Damien Morgan
Streets of Chicago in Illinois, United States. Can see a theatre on the left and then more plain office buildings surrounding it. A Walgreens is next to the theatre.
DraftKings and Flutter stock plummets following proposed Illinois tax hike
Sophie Atkinson
Dark photograph of slot machines
Concern rises over gambling crisis embedded in US military system
Rachael Davies
Street art depicting Boris Johnson / Paddy Power drops plans for Euro 2024 advertising campaign featuring Boris Johnson.
Paddy Power backs out of Euro 2024 ad featuring Boris Johnson
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

GiG logo along with SweepX logo and Primero
Gambling

New social platform SweepX launches in the US
Sophie Atkinson6 seconds

A new social platform has been launched in the US called SweepX with the company behind it aiming to boost the sweepstakes market. Gaming Innovation Group has created the social...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.