New social platform SweepX launches in the US

A new social platform has been launched in the US called SweepX with the company behind it aiming to boost the sweepstakes market.

Gaming Innovation Group has created the social sweepstakes casino platform solution which uses AI-assisted content management technology and offers dual-wallet and store management for redemptions and prize rewards.

As such, SweepX is a mix of real-money iGaming technology and sweepstakes.

This launch comes at a time when data shows the market is emerging in the United States with growth initially being seen in 2020 due to the pandemic. After, sweepstakes gaming interest continued to grow and is estimated to reach $6.9 billion by 2025.

The company already has its iGaming technology live in other countries like Europe and Latin America.

Partnership has been developed between two players in iGaming

The announcement comes with news of a binding agreement for a strategic partnership with Primero Games LLC. The company develops casino software and equipment and runs over 50,000 sweepstake machines across the US.

Under the deal, Primero will be able to leverage the extensive player database to expand into the online social casino market.

“GiG’s world class platform will allow us to bring more content and an experience for our players that is second to none.

“Combining our unique player acquisition strategy and GiG’s innovative technology, we are positioned perfectly for the US market and for iGaming markets across the globe,” said Barry Rutherford, CEO at Primero.

The company behind the new SweepX are iGaming specialists that focus on cloud-based products and platform services to partners.

Andrew Cochrane, the Chief Business Officer at Gaming Innovation Group said: “GiG is synonymous with innovation and our SweepX solution is the result of our tireless pursuit of excellence for product innovation across the online sweepstake market.

“As an extremely experienced turnkey solutions provider, the strength inherent in our technology and services has allowed us to develop what we consider to be the leading platform, data and AI driven solutions available within social gaming, and will help power the growth of the market across the US within the next few years.”

Featured Image: Via GiG Press Release