New Elden Ring patch notes ahead of Erdtree launch

New Elden Ring patch notes ahead of Erdtree launch

An image of a warrior fighting in Elden Ring.

The final Elden Ring patch is here just hours before the launch of the most eagerly awaited DLC of all time Shadow of the Erdtree.

Everything needed for Erdtree has now been patched into the game ahead of the impending launch and we are all hoping for a smooth landing for FromSoftware’s latest addition to its epic adventure.

Let’s pick out a few of the main highlights, and if you want to pursue the full patch notes you can do so on the Bandai Namco site here.

Elden Ring – Patch Notes Version 1.12

The main addition is of course the added support for Shadow of the Erdtree. On top of thhat we have:

  • Five new hairstyles have been added to the game. They can be selected during character creation, using the Clouded Mirror Stand or using Rennala’s Rebirth feature.
  • Added “Map Functions Menu” to the Map Menu.
  • New Summoning Pool features:
  • Active Summoning Pools will now be carried over to NG+.
  • Individual Summoning Pools can now be enabled / disabled in the newly added Map Functions Menu.

We are also getting some new, much-appreciated Inventory features including:

  • Newly obtained items will be marked with a “!“.
  • A new tab called “Recent Items” has been added to review recently obtained items.
  • Display settings can be changed from the Display tab in the system menu.
  • Added new feature to summon spectral steed during the Elden Beast the boss battle.
  • Added new feature to the colosseum: crafted consumable items that have been used during a battle will be replenished at the end of your session.

And if you play the game on Steam, there are a few Steam-only tweaks and changes you should know about.

  • New Keyboard/mouse settings:
  • Added “lock-on change threshold” setting of mouse controls.
  • Added a setting to change cursor movement behavior in the map menu.
  • Added key assignments to open the map in the Key Settings menu.

Adjustments

All the balance adjustments are too many to list here so if you want to see what has changed regarding stats for weapons, armor, and the like, click on the link further up the page and check them out at your leisure.

If you want to play Elden Ring online, this is a required patch.





Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

