Nevada Gaming Control Board’s website compromised in cyber attack

The Nevada Gaming Control Board, the regulatory body overseeing the state’s gaming industry, has experienced a significant cyber attack, leading to the temporary shutdown of its public-facing website. According to Gambling Insider, the attack, which also targeted the Nevada Gaming Commission’s website, has raised concerns about cybersecurity in the state’s gaming sector.

The compromised website contained a variety of public information, including meeting agendas, gaming regulations, press releases, and contact details. However, officials have assured that critical data such as gaming license details and financial records were stored on a separate, secure internal system and were not affected by the breach.

Kirk Hendrick, the Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, has not yet commented on the specifics of the incident. The Board, however, has been proactive in addressing the situation. In a statement released via social media, they mentioned, “Technology personnel initiated immediate steps to protect the website by taking it offline. The board is working with experts to thoroughly assess the situation. While working to restore the full website, the board is preparing to publish a temporary website for those seeking access to information.”

This cyber attack on the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s website comes in the wake of similar high-profile attacks on major casino operators in Nevada, including MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, last September. Those incidents led to substantial financial and reputational losses for the companies involved.

In response to the growing threat of cyber attacks, Nevada lawmakers approved funding last June for the Nevada Gaming Control Board to upgrade its information technology system. This system, which is separate from the website, is crucial for the board’s operations and has been in dire need of modernization since it was first implemented in the 1980s.

The recent cyber attack did not impact other state agencies, which continue to operate normally. The Nevada Gaming Commission’s monthly meeting also proceeded as scheduled, with no mention of the cyber incident.