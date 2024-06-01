Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Name for Meta’s more affordable VR headset leaked

Name for Meta’s more affordable VR headset leaked

Meta Quest Pro

The name of Meta’s next – and rumoured to be more affordable – virtual reality Quest headset has seemingly been leaked.

Meta’s upcoming mixed reality headset will apparently be called the Quest 3S. The news comes via a Quest Store listing spotted by UploadVR, Meta lists the Quest 3S as a supported device. Since this device is not yet on the market, it seems likely that this will be the next headset released.

At this time of writing, the Quest 3S is listed alongside the existing headset models in the listing for a number of apps, including the Alo Moves XR app, as spotted by The Verge.

Alo Moves XR app Quest 3S listing

There are a number of other apps included, suggesting that this isn’t a one-off or a glitch, and that the upcoming headset will have widespread functionality.

What is Meta’s Quest 3S?

Following on from the Quest 3, which has drawn criticism for being the most expensive headset yet, the next headset will reportedly be a more affordable alternative. This name appears to underline this rumor, mimicking Apple’s tendency to name its smaller, cheaper versions of the previous name with a simple ‘S’ afterward.

During an internal presentation last year from Mark Rabkin, Meta’s vice president of VR, he mentioned that a cheaper mixed reality headset was coming up on the company’s product roadmap, codenamed Ventura. At the time, Rabkin stated that the goal was to “pack the biggest punch we can at the most attractive price point in the VR consumer market.”

Seeing as the Quest 3 came out in October, we could see a Quest 3S release window as early as this fall, or there could be a longer wait in store. Not many details are yet known about the headset aside from the tight-lipped comments from Rabkin and some unsubstantiated rumors. With the Quest 3 playing a big role in generating $1 billion in quarterly revenue for Apple, it seems unlikely that the company will quit while it’s ahead.

Featured image: Meta

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Meta Quest Pro
Name for Meta’s more affordable VR headset leaked
Rachael Davies
Artwork for Marvel Studios' What If...?
Marvel drops trailer for immersive VR What If…? series
Rachael Davies
The House of Da Vinci on Meta Quest 3
The House of Da Vinci VR coming to Meta Quest 3
Paul McNally
beat saber
One of the original best games for Meta Quest 1 will no longer support the aging VR headset
Paul McNally
An in-game image from Fallout 4. A game character holds a large two handed gun. They are wearing metal 'power amor' all over their body.
The Best Fallout 4 VR Mods to make you think you are actually in the show
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Meta Quest Pro
AR/VR

Name for Meta's more affordable VR headset leaked
Rachael Davies3 hours

The name of Meta's next – and rumoured to be more affordable – virtual reality Quest headset has seemingly been leaked. Meta's upcoming mixed reality headset will apparently be called...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.