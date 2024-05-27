Languagesx
Home Hackers attack banks' computers with a spoofed version of Minesweeper game

Hackers attack banks’ computers with a spoofed version of Minesweeper game

Hackers launch attacks using spoofed Minesweeper game in U.S. and Europe. The image depicts a dramatic scene with a computer screen displaying a spoofed version of the Minesweeper game, where traditional mines are replaced by spherical bombs. In the background, the flags of Russia and Ukraine overlap, symbolizing the geopolitical tension referenced in the context of cyberattacks. The setting is dark and atmospheric, with a cyberpunk cityscape in the background, enhancing the theme of cyber warfare. Hands are shown typing on a keyboard, suggesting the active involvement of a hacker in this scenario.
The hacking group is referred to as 'From Russia With Love'
tl;dr

  • Hackers exploit Minesweeper game to target financial institutions in Europe and U.S.
  • Attack linked to 'UAC-0188' group, also known as "FRwL," using Python scripts to install SuperOps RMM.
  • Phishing emails deliver malicious code concealed within Minesweeper, providing remote access to compromised computers.

Hackers are reportedly using malicious scripts within a spoofed version of Microsoft’s classic Minesweeper game to launch attacks on financial organizations in Europe and the U.S.

Ukraine‘s cybersecurity teams, the Cyber Security Center of the National Bank of Ukraine (CSIRT-NBU) and the Government Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) have linked these attacks to a known threat actor identified as ‘UAC-0188’. The hacking group is also referred to as “FRwL,” which likely stands for “From Russia with Love,” the title of a 1963 James Bond movie.

The group exploits the actual game code to conceal Python scripts that allow the download and installation of SuperOps RMM. It is said to be distributing phishing emails from the address “[email protected],” pretending to be a medical center.

These emails use the subject “Personal Web Archive of Medical Documents” and include a 33 MB attachment. The attachment is a .SCR file hosted on Dropbox, which contains the code from the well-known Minesweeper game for Windows.

The Minesweeper code includes a function called “create_license_ver” that has been modified to decode and execute the hidden malicious code. The legitimate SuperOps RMM program is then downloaded and installed from a ZIP file, providing attackers with remote access to the targeted computer.

CERT-UA confirmed that investigations into the cyberattack uncovered at least five possible intrusions involving the same files at financial and insurance organizations throughout Europe and the United States.

CERT-UA advises the following measures:

  • Organizations not using SuperOps RMM should confirm there is no network activity related to the domain names: [.]superops[.]com, [.]superops[.]ai
  • Improve employee cyber hygiene practices
  • Employ and routinely update antivirus software
  • Update operating systems and other software continuously
  • Implement robust passwords and update them frequently
  • Regularly back up critical data.

Hackers use SuperOps RMM to launch phishing attacks

SuperOps RMM, a legitimate remote management software, enables remote users to gain direct access to the systems they compromise.

Ransomware gangs are increasingly exploiting legitimate Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tools in their attacks. RMM software like AnyDesk, Atera, and Splashtop is important for IT administrators to manage devices remotely across their networks.

However, these tools can also be misused by ransomware gangs to infiltrate corporate networks and steal data, enabling them to “live off the land.”

FromRussiaWithLove is a hacktivist group with ties to Russian state interests that surfaced during the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. They have predominantly targeted sectors such as critical infrastructure, media, energy, and government.

FRwL has been associated with deploying the Vidar stealer and Somnia ransomware, using them as data wipers rather than for financial extortion.

Details on the targets and the number of organizations compromised by these tactics remain unclear.

Featured image: Ideogram / Canva

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Screenshot from the Coffeezilla follow up investigation into the Rabbit R1 AI device
AI

'Gaslit me so hard' — Coffeezilla renews his assault on Rabbit R1 AI
Graeme Hanna16 mins

YouTuber and investigator Coffeezilla has followed up on his initial blast aimed at the company responsible for the Rabbit R1 artificial intelligence (AI) device. The online personality, real name Stephen...

