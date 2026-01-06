A youth softball association treasurer, based in Maple Grove, Minnesota, has allegedly stolen more than $110,000 over a five-year span.

The 52-year-old was the former treasurer of the Plymouth Wayzata Youth Softball Association (PWYSA) and she is being charged with one count of felony theft by swindle. Fox 9 has reported the news, stating the charges were filed in Hennepin County.

According to the news outlet, in March 2025, Plymouth police received a report from the president of the team. The allegations are that Kristin Allyenne Williams reportedly stole money between August 2020 through February 2025.

Williams became the treasurer of the Plymouth Wayzata Youth Softball Association on June 28, 2020, with this job typically including tasks like bookkeeping, web-based transactions, and accounting. At the sporting club, the board members include parent volunteers who don’t get paid for their positions, including those in the treasurer role. The association was created in 1989 and board members take part in around 12 meetings per year.

Softball club’s treasurer in Plymouth faces charge

It’s reported that the sports team’s board found that there were issues with failing to pay vendors and coaches, following a notice from the IRS in September of last year that they had lost their tax-exempt status due to taxes not having been filed for three years.

The report continues to suggest that the treasurer’s access to the PWYSA was then reviewed early last year, and it was then that ATM withdrawals were allegedly found.

Prosecutors in Hennepin County say Williams allegedly made a series of unauthorized ATM withdrawals at Mystic Lake Casino and Little Six Casino in Prior Lake. Both casinos are owned and run by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.

The charges state the woman was the only one who had access to online banking for the PWYSA’s account with U.S. Bank and suggest she also had a debit card for the account too. The authorities were told there would be ‘no legitimate reason’ for the alleged cash withdrawals to have been made, local media states.

Featured Image: PWYSA – Wayzata Fastpitch via Facebook