Minnesota regulator issues warning on pull-tab machine burglaries

Pull-tab tickets / The Minnesota Gambling Control Board and the Department of Public Safety have issued a warning following a spate of burglaries targeting pull-tab dispensing machines. 

The Minnesota Gambling Control Board and the Department of Public Safety have issued a warning following a spate of burglaries targeting pull-tab dispensing machines.

The authorities have advised organizations and retailers to be on alert, noting the increased illicit activity across the state, with specific instructions given.

As part of the warning, the bodies have urged businesses not to store money in the dispensing machine, other than what is collected in the machine’s cash box. They have also been instructed to remove cash as frequently as possible.

The North Star State regulator issued the crime alert, with all gambling operators asked to report any suspicious activity to the relevant local enforcement agencies.

Ongoing pattern of criminals targeting pull-tab machines

It follows a significant police sting six months ago, when investigators confirmed eight individuals were linked to more than 30 burglaries in Minnesota, with hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen.

The crime ring specifically targeted businesses in the state that were selling charitable pull-tabs.

Law enforcement officers detailed that the illicit activity was carefully orchestrated, with the group thought to have scoped out and attacked businesses that kept cash on site “because of pull tab charitable gambling operations,” according to the official criminal complaint seen by ReadWrite.

Around 40 different premises were targeted, over less than a year, with the criminals escaping with almost $200,000.

“The period charged as racketeering in this complaint included 44 felony second-degree and attempted second-degree burglaries and/or thefts occurring between March 6, 2023, and February 22, 2024, including 10 in Hennepin County.” – Official court document

Elsewhere in Minnesota, a 37-year-old was sentenced by a US District Court to 51 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for embezzlement of more than $2.7 million from her employer.

Destiny McKayla Combs used the funds largely to fund her gambling habit, abusing her position as the Accounting Manager for a surrogacy agency and affiliated law firm.

“Combs’s scheme was simple: she used personal credit cards to fund her gambling habit, then used company funds to pay her credit card bills,” detailed a press release from the US Attorney’s Office.

Image credit: Arrow International

