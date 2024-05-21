Languagesx
Microsoft promises instant AI recall with Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft promises instant AI recall with Copilot+ PCs

Copilot+ PC at Microsoft
TL:DR

  • Microsoft launched Copilot+ PCs, designed for AI, featuring 40+ TOPS processing, all-day battery life, and advanced learning models.
  • Developed with Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, Copilot+ PCs will be available for pre-order from June 18, starting at $999.
  • Key features include instant recall, AI image generation and editing, and live translation of over 40 languages using Live Captions.

Microsoft launched a new range of Windows computers designed specifically for artificial intelligence, called Copilot+ PCs.

At a launch event, Microsoft announced a new category of PCs: Copilot+ PCs, named after Microsoft’s AI-powered tool. Kitted out with silicon that can handle 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second), an all-day battery life, and access to Microsoft’s latest learning models, this range of devices are geared specifically towards AI.

The PCs themselves have been designed in partnership with Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung. They will be available to pre-order from June 18, with prices starting from $999.

“Over the past year, we have seen an incredible pace of innovation of AI in the cloud with Copilot allowing us to do things that we never dreamed possible,” said Microsoft. “Now, we begin a new chapter with AI innovation on the device.”

What AI features do Copilot+ PCs have?

One of the prime features that Microsoft is advertising for Copilot+ PCs is instant recall, with AI being able to find and remember what you have on your device instantly. Copilot+ PCs’ file organization lays out information more similarly to how humans do, based on relationships and associations unique to each of our individual experiences, meaning data and files are easier to find.

AI image generation and editing will also be integrated into the PC using Cocreator, with Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and powerful local small language models being used to offer updated versions of long-standing creative applications like Paint and Photos. There’s also integration with third-party app hosts like Adobe, DaVinci, Capcut, and more.

There’s also the ability to instantly translate more than 40 languages using Live Captions. From meetings to live streams, live translation works both ways so that users can both understand be understood around the world. The use of Live Captions also helps to make more content widely accessible to more people.  

Featured image: Microsoft

