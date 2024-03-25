Subscribe
Home Microsoft Copilot arriving on Windows but still awaiting full functionality

Microsoft Copilot arriving on Windows but still awaiting full functionality

Microsoft Copilot, the AI tool, is being rolled out on Windows devices but the full functionality is not yet available on the app

Microsoft has announced the rollout of its Copilot artificial intelligence (AI) assistant across Windows 10 and 11 devices, but the new service does not appear to be operating with full efficiency at present.

An official update last week confirmed Microsoft Copilot was in operation, with the icon visible on the Windows taskbar but all isn’t quite as it seems.

The official blurb describes Copiot for Windows as “an AI-powered assistant that helps you get answers and inspirations from across the web, supports creativity and collaboration, and helps you focus on the task at hand.”

Although the AI assistant is embedded into Windows 11 version 23H2 devices by default, it is disabled on Windows 11 version 22H2 devices.

Further to that, Deskmodder users have uncovered additional access on other Windows 11 devices but crucially, the app is not powering the actual Copilot functionality and range of attributes as it stands.

How to check if Microsoft Copilot is available on my device?

The app may not appear at first glance but once Microsoft Edge is updated to the latest version, it will appear.

To check if the Microsoft Copilot tool is in use on your system, use the following path.

Go to Settings > Apps > Installed Apps.
Change the sort order to “Date installed” or type Copilot into the search field.
If you see Microsoft Copilot listed, it is installed.

You may also want to remove the app from your device with the uninstall option. Navigating to “advanced options” will reveal further details.

More information will be expected, but the findings from Deskmodder appear to indicate the Copilot app as a placeholder in its current form.

Users may also have a different experience, depending on their region, but the overall offering is unclear. Microsoft could later introduce a fully developed app to all devices with an update at some point, whilst there are also murmurs of work on Windows 12 which could be related.

Microsoft has been known to introduce new apps onto devices without a full launch or extensive information so we will have to watch this space.

Image credit: Microsoft

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Rabbit R1 starts shipping to the first batch of US buyers next week
Cameron Macpherson
A rugged coast line with waves crashing against rocks in a screenshot from a video generated by Sora AI
Sora AI: What is it? How to access video generator
James Jones
Microsoft Copilot, the AI tool, is being rolled out on Windows devices but the full functionality is not yet available on the app
Microsoft Copilot arriving on Windows but still awaiting full functionality
Graeme Hanna
The Anthropic logo
What Is Claude 3? Is it better than ChatGPT?
James Jones
10 of the best AI character generator apps
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI

Rabbit R1 starts shipping to the first batch of US buyers next week
Cameron Macpherson13 mins

The hotly anticipated AI assistant Rabbit R1 is set to begin shipping to US buyers this week. According to Rabbit, the first batch of Rabbit R1 pre-orders will begin shipping...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.