Microsoft focuses on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed

Microsoft has unveiled a slew of AI-integrated products, including the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, with its chatbot, Copilot, taking center stage.

The tech giant has been stepping up its game in the field of AI, with Copilot at the forefront of its innovations.

During Thursday’s livestream (March 21), Microsoft highlighted Copilot’s features, most notably its expanding capabilities in performing Windows system tasks for its users.

Microsoft’s senior director for Windows Enterprise, Melissa Grant, said: “Windows 11 and Windows 365 promise a new era of AI productivity.

“Our goal is to empower employees to work more efficiently and creatively and make the most of their productive time.”

On Windows 11, users will be able to switch between “Work” and “Web” modes using the Copilot toggle. The Work button brings Copilot’s Microsoft 365 capabilities into the Windows interface.

Grant added that the aim of the new technology is to enable Windows to “deliver technology that puts you on a path to becoming an AI-centered organization.”

Microsoft is also investing in cloud PCs provided via Windows 365, using them as a platform for Copilot. The application used to access these cloud PCs is fittingly called the Windows app. Microsoft reports that since its preview release at Microsoft Ignite 2023 in November, the Windows App has accumulated over three million active usage hours.

The Washington-based corporation is optimistic that its Copilot AI companion will significantly save time and reduce stress in workplace environments.

Microsoft’s first AI PCs

The Surface Pro 10 is said to deliver the most advanced Copilot features in a portable design for mobile workers, whereas the Surface Laptop 6 combines the computational power typical of a desktop PC with the convenience of a lightweight laptop.

Users will get the chance to personalize the device for themselves, optimize power performance to extend battery life, and receive suggested performance enhancements and troubleshooting tips from Copilot.

The AI enhancements for Windows 365 will also help to increase device and organizational security through single sign-on, encryption of cloud PCs, and capabilities for zero-trust access.

The Pro 10 now uses a neural processing unit (NPU) that is the powerhouse behind all of the latest integrated Copilot AI features. This frees up capacity on the main processor to handle the tasks that matter.

It also features advanced inking technology, reportedly helping to organize notes into structured documents using Copilot. This comes with Copilot suggestions designed to refine workflow and enhance productivity.

The Pro 10 is said to offer the largest field-of-view camera on a tablet, providing 140 degrees of HD video angle along with AI-powered auto-framing.

