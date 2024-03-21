Subscribe
Home Microsoft focuses on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed

Microsoft focuses on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed

Microsoft focuses heavily on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed. An image showcasing Microsoft's new AI Surface products, including a tablet and laptop, with the Copilot app on their screens, against a violet-hued backdrop with the Copilot logo floating above.
Microsoft focuses heavily on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed

Microsoft has unveiled a slew of AI-integrated products, including the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, with its chatbot, Copilot, taking center stage.

The tech giant has been stepping up its game in the field of AI, with Copilot at the forefront of its innovations.

During Thursday’s livestream (March 21), Microsoft highlighted Copilot’s features, most notably its expanding capabilities in performing Windows system tasks for its users.

Microsoft’s senior director for Windows Enterprise, Melissa Grant, said: “Windows 11 and Windows 365 promise a new era of AI productivity.

“Our goal is to empower employees to work more efficiently and creatively and make the most of their productive time.”

On Windows 11, users will be able to switch between “Work” and “Web” modes using the Copilot toggle. The Work button brings Copilot’s Microsoft 365 capabilities into the Windows interface.

Grant added that the aim of the new technology is to enable Windows to “deliver technology that puts you on a path to becoming an AI-centered organization.”

Microsoft is also investing in cloud PCs provided via Windows 365, using them as a platform for Copilot. The application used to access these cloud PCs is fittingly called the Windows app. Microsoft reports that since its preview release at Microsoft Ignite 2023 in November, the Windows App has accumulated over three million active usage hours.

The Washington-based corporation is optimistic that its Copilot AI companion will significantly save time and reduce stress in workplace environments.

Microsoft’s first AI PCs

The Surface Pro 10 is said to deliver the most advanced Copilot features in a portable design for mobile workers, whereas the Surface Laptop 6 combines the computational power typical of a desktop PC with the convenience of a lightweight laptop.

Users will get the chance to personalize the device for themselves, optimize power performance to extend battery life, and receive suggested performance enhancements and troubleshooting tips from Copilot.

The AI enhancements for Windows 365 will also help to increase device and organizational security through single sign-on, encryption of cloud PCs, and capabilities for zero-trust access.

The Pro 10 now uses a neural processing unit (NPU) that is the powerhouse behind all of the latest integrated Copilot AI features. This frees up capacity on the main processor to handle the tasks that matter.

It also features advanced inking technology, reportedly helping to organize notes into structured documents using Copilot. This comes with Copilot suggestions designed to refine workflow and enhance productivity.

The Pro 10 is said to offer the largest field-of-view camera on a tablet, providing 140 degrees of HD video angle along with AI-powered auto-framing.

Featured image: Microsoft / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Microsoft focuses heavily on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed. An image showcasing Microsoft's new AI Surface products, including a tablet and laptop, with the Copilot app on their screens, against a violet-hued backdrop with the Copilot logo floating above.
Microsoft focuses on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed
Suswati Basu
Google DeepMind's newest AI feature, TacticAI. This shows soccer players during a match being analyzed by AI.
Google’s DeepMind launches AI soccer coach
Sophie Atkinson
Microsoft building in Vancouver, BC, Canadá
AI startup raises $1.3B, employees poached by its biggest investor, Microsoft
Sophie Atkinson
A futuristic office environment where employees are wearing sleek, modern headsets that are their personal AI assistants., 3d render
Workplace AI negatively impacts quality of life, study finds
Sophie Atkinson
An image of one of Convai AI's Smart NPCs
A cyberpunk game with AI actors that make up their own dialogue? Count us in
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Microsoft focuses heavily on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed. An image showcasing Microsoft's new AI Surface products, including a tablet and laptop, with the Copilot app on their screens, against a violet-hued backdrop with the Copilot logo floating above.
AI

Microsoft focuses on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed
Suswati Basu11 seconds

Microsoft has unveiled a slew of AI-integrated products, including the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, with its chatbot, Copilot, taking center stage. The tech giant has been...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.