Microsoft are paywalling day one Xbox Game Pass titles now

Microsoft are paywalling day one Xbox Game Pass titles now

TL:DR

  • Microsoft’s Game Pass now has multiple tiers: Core, Standard, Ultimate, and PC Game Pass, with day-one titles only in Ultimate.
  • The Standard edition costs $14.99, while the Ultimate edition is priced at $19.99 and includes additional benefits like EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
  • Users are unhappy with the changes, citing unexpected price increases and more complicated membership options.

Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service has had an update, but not everyone is happy with the changes as day-one titles are now behind an even more expensive subscription version.

Since its inception, the Game Pass has included access to all titles. Now, multiple tiers of membership have been announced which means you won’t be able to access all games under the standard option.

There is now the Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate along with the PC Game Pass.

The Game Pass Standard edition costs $14.99, but will not include day-one titles. Whereas, the Ultimate edition is priced at $19.99 and gives users the full works.

For those already paying for Game Pass, the price of recurring charges will start from September 12. The updated prices for new member subscriptions have come into force from today (July 10).

The company has quietly introduced the change through an addition to its ‘Subscriptions and Billing’ page on the website. Within this, they explain the difference between the memberships.

“Xbox Game Pass Standard includes hundreds of high-quality games, online console multiplayer, and select member deals and discounts.

“In addition to having all the benefits in Game Pass Standard, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes day one titles, specific entries to the Game Pass Ultimate library, access to EA Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Perks, Quests, and discounts on games in the Game Pass library.”

The Standard version will be available in the coming months, with more information coming soon.

Xbox Game Pass users furious over changes to membership and paywalls

MuscleBoundGamer, who runs a Playstation-centric YouTube Channel with almost 100,000 subscribers, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the update.

“Remember that time Microsoft told regulators and us they wouldn’t raise the price of Game Pass after they acquired Activision Blizzard?

“Turns out they lied. What a shocker.”

The reasoning behind the change to Game Pass hasn’t been announced and isn’t yet known.

Another user branded the change of memberships as being ‘complicated’.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

