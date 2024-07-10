Microsoft are paywalling day one Xbox Game Pass titles now

Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service has had an update, but not everyone is happy with the changes as day-one titles are now behind an even more expensive subscription version.

Since its inception, the Game Pass has included access to all titles. Now, multiple tiers of membership have been announced which means you won’t be able to access all games under the standard option.

There is now the Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate along with the PC Game Pass.

The Game Pass Standard edition costs $14.99, but will not include day-one titles. Whereas, the Ultimate edition is priced at $19.99 and gives users the full works.

For those already paying for Game Pass, the price of recurring charges will start from September 12. The updated prices for new member subscriptions have come into force from today (July 10).

The company has quietly introduced the change through an addition to its ‘Subscriptions and Billing’ page on the website. Within this, they explain the difference between the memberships.

“Xbox Game Pass Standard includes hundreds of high-quality games, online console multiplayer, and select member deals and discounts.

“In addition to having all the benefits in Game Pass Standard, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes day one titles, specific entries to the Game Pass Ultimate library, access to EA Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Perks, Quests, and discounts on games in the Game Pass library.”

The Standard version will be available in the coming months, with more information coming soon.

Xbox Game Pass users furious over changes to membership and paywalls

MuscleBoundGamer, who runs a Playstation-centric YouTube Channel with almost 100,000 subscribers, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the update.

“Remember that time Microsoft told regulators and us they wouldn’t raise the price of Game Pass after they acquired Activision Blizzard?

“Turns out they lied. What a shocker.”

The reasoning behind the change to Game Pass hasn’t been announced and isn’t yet known.

Remember that time Microsoft told regulators and us they wouldn't raise the price of Game Pass after they acquired Activision Blizzard? Turns out they lied. What a shocker. pic.twitter.com/8bw4xkTuOC — MBG (@xMBGx) July 9, 2024

Another user branded the change of memberships as being ‘complicated’.

State of Xbox according to Twitter. After they announced the Game Pass price hike and the new complicated tiers: pic.twitter.com/yOhq4tZT9P — StateOfXbox (@StateOofXbox) July 10, 2024

Featured Image: Via Ideogram