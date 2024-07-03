Languagesx
Xbox servers are finally back after outage lasted several hours

An Xbox gaming console sitting on a cluttered desk, with an ominous cloud of smoke billowing from it. The console is turned off, and the Xbox logo on the screen is blurred and distorted. A disgruntled gamer is standing in the background, hands on hips, staring at the malfunctioning console in disbelief. The scene is dimly lit, with a sense of drama and disappointment.
TL:DR

  • Xbox users experienced a seven-hour outage on July 2, impacting sign-ins, game downloads, and online play.
  • Issues began around 2PM ET, with over 32,000 reports; 75% login issues, 21% server connections, and 4% gameplay.
  • The outage was resolved by 9PM ET, with Xbox thanking users for their patience; the cause remains unknown.

Xbox users experienced a widespread outage yesterday (July 2) which meant many were unable to sign in, download games, and even play online.

This was much more than rebooting and trying again for gamers as the platform became fraught with technical issues, causing difficulties with most features.

The issue began around 2PM ET, with Downdetector seeing a high of 32,222 issues reported. Amongst them, 75% of people said they had issues with login, 21% with server connection, and 4% with game play.

A notice also appeared on the company’s status page which read: “You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems.

“Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available.”

At 4:10pm ET, Xbox said the investigation was “taking longer than expected” as they thanked people for their patience and reports.

It wasn’t resolved until around 9pm ET, meaning the downtime lasted seven hours. Xbox Support took to X to let everyone know all features should be working as normal: “Users should no longer be encountering issues signing in to Xbox Live and services.

“Thank you for your patience, game on!”

The reason for the outage isn’t yet known and hasn’t been expanded on by the Microsoft-owned company.

Xbox gamers left furious about seven hour outage

While updates were given frequently by the support team, it didn’t stop people taking to X to complain about the service (or lack thereof!)

One user, named Zach, said: “I mean how often is this happening once or twice a week I want my money back.”

Another user questioned how users could trust the company: “Your status page isn’t even up to date, tell me exactly why we should trust you and continue to support you after you continue to show us absolutely nothing but broken and pathetic updates.”

Others asked for some freebies in light of the downtime: “who else thinks we should get something free from this?”

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson

Tech Journalist

