Xbox Game Pass to get an absolute Activision classic, say leakers

A credible leaker shared the news this week that we will soon see the first wave of Activision games on Game Pass since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard King last year.

The leaker, eXtas1s, shared the information on the exputer forums, stating that according to his sources and some graphical evidence he tracked down, we can expect to see the first games drop in August, with others soon to follow.

What Activision games are coming to Game Pass?

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The first Activision games coming to Game Pass will be the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, the remastered editions of the classic 1990s PlayStation games.

The original trilogy of Crash Bandicoot games was popular when released and remained a fan favorite over time. The N. Sane Trilogy has been a highly successful remaster and has sold over 20 million copies.

The Crash N. Sane Trilogy is not the only nostalgia-driven remaster from Activision that we’ll see coming to Game Pass, according to the leaks.

While the Crash games have a release window of August, the leaker didn’t have confirmed dates for the next games due to the subscription service.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

It’s a good time to be a cartoon 3D platformer protagonist because the second game mentioned is the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, remasters of the classic purple dragon and his late 1990s games.

As with the Crash Bandicoot games, Spyro was a huge hit when released and the remaster has also been a success, with over 10 million sold.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

And, in a triple-whammy of ‘remasters of games bound to make millennials think about their childhood’, the third game slated for the Game Pass catalog is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. Kick, flip, ride, and grind through these nostalgia-fueled skating games.

While the game doesn’t feature the same soundtrack as the original (a soundtrack that shaped the musical tastes of millions of teens), it does have a new one that stands up on its own merits. It includes several tracks from the originals as well as many new additions that fit the vibe.

While we don’t know when Spyro Reignited or Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater will arrive on Game Pass, the leaks have pinned an August release date for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, so the wait won’t be a dull one.

Plus, Game Pass receives frequent new additions and this month already has seen eight games, including the indie darling puzzle game The Case of the Golden Idol.

Featured image credit: Activision