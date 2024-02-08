AI has its Super Bowl moment with Microsoft Copilot

Ali Rees / Last Updated: Feb 8, 2024 / AI / News / Platforms
Image of the Microsoft Copilot logo and the tagline: Your everyday AI companion

Microsoft is ramping up marketing of its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Copilot with an advertisement designed for the Super Bowl launching on YouTube. While they are not allowed to specifically describe it as a Super Bowl ad, the use of the words “game day” in the title is a big clue.

The ad highlights the multiple ways in which Microsoft expects users to engage with Copilot. It is prominently shown on both a home computer and a mobile phone to illustrate the fact that Copilot is not locked to Microsoft decides and can be used wherever its users are. The closing tagline of the advert is “Anyone. Anywhere. Any device.”

In the advert, users are shown using Copilot for a very wide variety of tasks. Microsoft is trying to create an extremely broad market appeal for the tool. From quizzing someone on their organic chemistry to generating code for a budding video game developer, Copilot seems to have a lot of uses.

Demonstrating to a wide market what an artificial intelligence tool can do for them is a big challenge and if Microsoft’s ‘game day’ ad can show the general population how and why they might want to use an AI, they could see huge uptake on Copilot. The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched televised events so the advert will reach as many as 100 million people or more.

What is Copilot?

Microsoft has been developing its AI assistant for some time, but until recently it was known as Bing Chat. In December, Microsoft integrated OpenAI’s Chat GPT-4 Turbo with its tool and rebranded as Copilot. This brought Copilot much closer to its current feature set by incorporating code interpretation.

Earlier this month, Microsoft launched the Pro version of Copilot. It includes enhanced features and priority access to the newest AI models, ensuring a top-of-the-range experience for paid customers.

On Thursday (Feb.8) Google announced the launch of Gemini Advanced, marking a significant update to its own artificial intelligence technology.

Featured image credit: Microsoft

Ali Rees

Freelance journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of them are idiots.