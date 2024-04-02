Microsoft is working on an AI chatbot for Xbox

Subscribe
Microsoft is expanding its usage into artificial intelligence through a new Xbox AI chatbot. This is in the testing period and can automate support tasks, and help with customer queries and game refunds.

Sources familiar with the plans spoke with The Verge which then prompted the software giant to confirm the rumors with the publication.

The company has confirmed the existence of its chatbot, with the general manager of gaming AI at Xbox, Haiyan Zhang, saying: “We are testing an Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an internal prototype of an animated character that can query Xbox Support topics with voice or text.

“The prototype makes it easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics using natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages.”

The Xbox chatbot will start by asking players questions like ‘How can I help you today?’ and will then be able to respond to support messages including those about a broken console to issues with paid subscriptions.

Microsoft is no stranger to conversational AI bots as they have its own Azure AI Bot Service that companies like Vodafone and Pwc use to build their own support tools. They’ve also been bolstering their AI team with the formation of a new organization called Microsoft AI.

Future of the Xbox platform and hardware

This is expected to be part of a broader push at Microsoft Gaming to bring in AI-powered features to the Xbox platform and developer tools.

Just a couple of months ago, in February, Xbox president Sarah Bond expressed their dedication to bringing more for fans during an official Xbox podcast: “We’ve got more to come…

“There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday.

“We’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building.”

Featured Image: Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash

