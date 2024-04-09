Microsoft announce new AI hub in London

Microsoft is opening a dedicated AI-focused office in London, aptly named Microsoft AI London, to focus on advancing language models and tooling for foundation models.

The AI hub will be located in the heart of the capital city and will be led by Jordan Hoffmann who is an AI scientist and engineer. Before joining Microsoft AI, Hoffman was at Inflection and London-based DeepMind.

While an open date is not yet known, the CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman has taken to X to say “We’re hiring!” But he has not said how many roles will be created.

The UK has phenomenal AI talent and a long established culture of responsible AI development. Today I’m proud to be opening a new office: Microsoft AI London. If you’d like to join us, get in touch. We’re hiring!https://t.co/DmFD3wFwQi — Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleyman) April 8, 2024

“In the coming weeks and months, we will be posting job openings and actively hiring exceptional individuals who want to work on the most interesting and challenging AI questions of our time,” said Suleyman in a company blog post.

“We’re looking for new team members who are driven by impact at scale, and who are passionate innovators eager to contribute to a team culture where continuous learning is the norm.”

He also speaks to the experience in the area and hints at continued focus in the area: “There is an enormous pool of AI talent and expertise in the UK, and Microsoft AI plans to make a significant, long-term investment in the region as we begin hiring the best AI scientists and engineers into this new AI hub.”

Investment into UK workforce

This follows the £2.5 billion investment by Microsoft to upskill the UK workforce for the AI era and to build infrastructure to power the AI economy. This was announced back in December 2023 and is expected to be used over the next three years.

The technology giant also committed to bringing 20,000 of the most advanced GPUs to the country by 2026.

At the time of the investment news, the focus was placed on London and Cardiff with a potential expansion into northern England.

Featured Image: Photo by Marcin Nowak on Unsplash