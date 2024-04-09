Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Microsoft announce new AI hub in London

Microsoft announce new AI hub in London

London scenery featuring Big Ben
TL:DR

  • Microsoft establishes Microsoft AI London office for advancing AI.
  • Jordan Hoffmann to lead the AI hub, focusing on language models.
  • Mustafa Suleyman announces hiring plans, emphasizing impact at scale.

Microsoft is opening a dedicated AI-focused office in London, aptly named Microsoft AI London, to focus on advancing language models and tooling for foundation models.

The AI hub will be located in the heart of the capital city and will be led by Jordan Hoffmann who is an AI scientist and engineer. Before joining Microsoft AI, Hoffman was at Inflection and London-based DeepMind.

While an open date is not yet known, the CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman has taken to X to say “We’re hiring!” But he has not said how many roles will be created.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will be posting job openings and actively hiring exceptional individuals who want to work on the most interesting and challenging AI questions of our time,” said Suleyman in a company blog post.

“We’re looking for new team members who are driven by impact at scale, and who are passionate innovators eager to contribute to a team culture where continuous learning is the norm.”

He also speaks to the experience in the area and hints at continued focus in the area: “There is an enormous pool of AI talent and expertise in the UK, and Microsoft AI plans to make a significant, long-term investment in the region as we begin hiring the best AI scientists and engineers into this new AI hub.”

Investment into UK workforce

This follows the £2.5 billion investment by Microsoft to upskill the UK workforce for the AI era and to build infrastructure to power the AI economy. This was announced back in December 2023 and is expected to be used over the next three years.

The technology giant also committed to bringing 20,000 of the most advanced GPUs to the country by 2026.

At the time of the investment news, the focus was placed on London and Cardiff with a potential expansion into northern England.

Featured Image: Photo by Marcin Nowak on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Apple’s Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman seek funds for new AI personal device
Rachael Davies
A stunning 3D render of a futuristic weather station, with a massive transparent screen displaying intricate weather data. The city skyline at night is visible outside the window, illuminated by colorful neon lights. The screen presents a cinematic, immersive experience, with dynamic animations of clouds, wind currents, and temperature fluctuations. The overall ambiance is sleek, modern, and inviting, capturing the essence of cutting-edge technology and urban life., 3d render, cinematic
Huawei build AI model for accurate weather forecasting
Sophie Atkinson
London scenery featuring Big Ben
Microsoft announce new AI hub in London
Sophie Atkinson
Elon Musk side profile black and white on a black background with a large neon blue electrical brain behind him and symbols to represent AI
Elon Musk: AI will be smarter than any humans by 2025
Rachael Davies
Waymo logo alongside fully autonomous food delivery car along with the Uber logo on the right and screenshot of Uber app on iPhone
Robo taxi food delivery becomes ‘a reality’ with tests in Phoenix
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

New Fallout 4 mod revisits the best game in the series
Rachael Davies10 mins

A new mod is bringing the best of the fan-favorite Fallout 2, which first launched in 1998, to the latest release in the series. Known as Project Arroyo, the new...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.