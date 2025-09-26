Popular Search Terms

MGM China warns about an AI-generated deepfake investment scam

MGM China has warned about a deepfake video impersonating its executive director to promote an investment scam.

MGM China has shared a warning to the public and the media about an AI-generated deepfake video impersonating Ms. Pansy Ho, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China. The video promotes a fake investment plan, promising those who ‘invest’ that they will earn back “hundredfold returns” on their money.

The company has made it clear that any videos or notices to that effect are fraudulent and no such scheme exists.

“MGM China reiterates that neither the Company nor Ms. Pansy Ho has at any time been involved in, authorized, or endorsed the purported investment plan featured in the deepfake video,” the statement reads. “The video was neither created nor released by the Company or Ms. Pansy Ho. MGM China condemns these acts of impersonation and misrepresentation in the strongest terms and reserves all legal rights against the parties involved, to protect our rights and interests.”

MGM China asked both the public and the media to remain on alert for any similar messages, advising them to only act on verified information through official channels. The company also released a plea for other channels to stop disseminating the deepfake video and any claims related to it.

What is a deepfake?

A deepfake is a video that has been digitally altered or created so that it appears to be someone else. Sometimes, it uses a real actor and alters their appearance but, with the recent developments in generative AI, some deepfakes can be created from scratch.

The synthetic media is often used to spread misinformation or for malicious purposes, as with MGM China here. South Korean casinos have also taken steps to protect against the role of deepfakes in illegal gambling.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies

