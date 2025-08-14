Kangwon Land to take action against deepfakes in illegal gambling

South Korean casino resort Kangwon Land says it is taking serious steps to eliminate deepfakes and their involvement in illegal gambling.

The venue is the only place available to South Korean nationals to place bets and enjoy a casino environment. The nation does promote a host of venues for tourists, but there are strict rules in place, and the options on offer to South Korean passport holders are limited.

Kangwon Land impersonated

The resort released an official statement, going into detail about impersonation attempts by online threats that have sought to swindle unwitting bettors.

The Cyber Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is working with Kangwon Land after their legal representation officially filed a complaint on July 29, 2025.

Acting CEO Choi Cheol-gyu has been active across this tough period for the gambling environment. He officially referred to an attempt by “an illegal gambling site impersonating Kangwon Land using deepfake technology (which) recently caused significant damage.”

As we reported, this isn’t the first time Kangwon Land has been vocal about threats to its integrity. On June 12, 2025, the gambling entity warned visitors that “recently, illegal online gambling sites impersonating Kangwon Land have been identified.”

At this time, the entertainment venue notified the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block the site via South Korean internet providers. The country’s Integrated Supervisory Commission for the Gambling Industry was also informed of the threats.

“Kangwon Land does not operate any online casinos outside of its designated physical premises,” said Choi Chul-gyu at the time of the initial attempt to clone the casino’s offerings online.

South Korean casino takes further steps to rule out illegal gambling

Another official complaint to the nation’s police force has been submitted, based on the impersonators’ alleged breaches of South Korea’s “Act on the Prevention of Unfair Competition and Protection of Trade Secrets and the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.”

Kangwon Land said it is also taking steps to make its safeguards even more robust, with an expansion to the illegal gambling monitoring team at the location.

This builds on the location’s decision to expand illegal gambling surveillance earlier this month, on August 4, 2025. “This monitoring team recruitment was prepared to minimize public damage by strengthening the existing monitoring system,” read the new release.

This is in addition to the recruitment of a University Student Online Illegal Gambling Site Monitoring Group, which Kangwon Land says will be comprised of “30 college students who are familiar with the digital environment, and they will actively participate in blocking illegal gambling by monitoring online illegal gambling sites and related promotional posts in real time and proofing and reporting whether they are illegal.”

Featured image: Kangwon Land