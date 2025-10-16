MetaMask’s Polymarket venture will be the first wallet to integrate with prediction markets

Popular Search Terms

MetaMask is partnering up with Polymarket. MetaMask fox logo seen on smartphone and in background

A partnership with Polymarket will make MetaMask the first crypto wallet to integrate with a prediction market.

Crypto wallet MetaMask has announced plans to integrate prediction markets into its services through a partnership with the prediction market. This comes after the company confirmed that it will launch a token as part of a wider move to get customers to engage with its community.

Before the end of the year in permitted regions, MetaMask’s exclusive integration will allow users to take part in on-chain prediction markets while staying within the MetaMask platform. That means users will be able to trade tokens across sports, crypto, and politics markets.

“Together, these developments mark MetaMask’s evolution from a wallet into the gateway to global, democratized finance,” reads a statement from the company. Each new feature expands what users can do with their financial assets: trade, earn, invest, speculate, and diversify, all while maintaining full self-custody.”

What is MetaMask?

MetaMask is one of the first self-custodial wallets that offers in-wallet perpetual trading, powered by leading decentralized perpetual exchange Hyperliquid.

As well as the integration with Polymarket, MetaMask has also announced rewards for the first time, launching in selected regions. The level-based rewards mean that users can earn points every time they swap tokens and trade perps on MetaMask.

Points can also be earned through referrals, by spending with the MetaMask Card when it launches, and by buying and holding mUSD in their MetaMask wallet, extending Rewards into stablecoin utility as well.

“MetaMask was built to give people true ownership of their assets,” said Gal Eldar, Global Product Lead at MetaMask. “Now we’re extending that same principle to the world’s most important markets, giving people access without ever giving up custody. This marks another step in transforming MetaMask into an onchain platform for personal finance. Ultimately, we’re working not just to bring people onchain, but to create the reasons users will never want to leave.”

Featured image: creativecommons.orglicensed under CC BY-ND 4.0

Rachael Davies
Rachael Davies

Rachael Davies
Suswati Basu
Suswati Basu
Rachael Davies
Rachael Davies

