Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled

Skydance New Media and Marvel have shown off the story trailer for the new ‘Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’ at the State of Unreal event.

The Epic Games event displays the games that have been developed and produced in Unreal Engine 5. This comic book game follows Steve Rodger’s Captain America and the World War 2 version of the Black Panther, Azzuri as they fight to overthrow the Axis in occupied Paris.

The game’s description page tells us that “in the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.”

Marvel 1943 trailer

The game features four playable characters including America’s greatest solider and the grandfather of the Wakandan superhero T’Challa who is most notably recognized by Chadwick Bosman’s stellar performance as the claw-wielding African icon.

Two other characters will be involved in this epic story including U.S. soldier Gabriel Jones and Nanali, a Wakandan spy. Jones is a member of the Howling Commandos that have been represented in the comics, led by Nick Fury, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America.

Marvel Games has released more information on the characters and the voice actors, alongside the news that Grammy Award-winning composer Steve Baron will score the adventure. Baron is most known to gaming fans for his work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Apex Legends, and Titanfall.

Khary Payton plays Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and our WWII-era Black Panther. Drew Moerlein plays Steve Captain America. Megalyn Echikunwoke plays Nanali and Marque Richardson plays Gabriel Jones. Lyne Renée plays Julie, a key ally in the French Resistance, and Joel Johnstone rounds out our cast as Howard Stark, the father of Iron Man, Tony Stark.

In other gaming and Unreal 5 Engine news, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s voice actor David Hayter would release information on the upcoming remaster of the stealth classic. The iconic bandana-wearing special agent will be seeing his prequel tale retold in the gaming engine and will be making shadowy moves in 2025.

