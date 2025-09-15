Home Manchester man arrested over allegations of fixing horse races

Manchester man arrested over allegations of fixing horse races

Horse races. Manchester man arrested over allegations of fixing horse races

A man has been arrested after an investigation in connection with the alleged fixing of horse races in Manchester.

The 42-year-old man was detained in Hawkshaw, Bury at 6am on September 12, 2025. The arrest was made in connection with allegations of fixing horse races, as part of a joint investigation by Greater Manchester Police and the Gambling Commission.

The offences are alleged to have been committed under section 42 of the Gambling Act 2005, which makes mention of it being an offence to “cheat at gambling” or if someone “does anything for the purpose of enabling or assisting another person to cheat at gambling”.

The investigation was launched after the commission and local authorities received reports of suspicious betting activity linked to horse races earlier this year. Details of the investigation beyond the arrest have not been made public. No further information or statement has been offered by the Commission at the time of writing.

If convicted, sentences in the UK for breaching section 42 can lead to imprisonment for up to two years, an unlimited fine, or both in some cases. A summary conviction can result in a maximum of 51 weeks’ imprisonment in England, a fine, or both.

Horse races in the UK

The horse racing industry in the UK is in a state of flux right now, with protests taking place throughout the summer in the face of anticipated tax reforms. It’s estimated that proposed changes could cost the industry as much as $442 million, as estimated by industry professionals.

This also comes as turnover is generally down across the horse racing sector, highlighting that there are many threats to the healthy growth of this major area in British betting. One worry outlined in that report is that punters are moving towards unlicensed operators, underlining the rise in illegal options on the traditional horse racing betting market.

Featured image: Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

FINTRAC fines Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority after compliance investigation. FINTRAC logo on top of black background
FINTRAC fines Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority after compliance investigation
Rachael Davies
bragg gaming q2
Bragg announces new financing agreement with Bank of Montreal
Rachael Davies
Aristocrat
Aristocrat Interactive appoints new CEO, pulling from Light & Wonder leadership
Rachael Davies
Macau gambling declines. Macau arrests 600 in casino-linked crackdown on illegal money changers. Split image of Macau casinos next to casino chips
Macau arrests 600 in casino-linked crackdown on illegal money changers
Suswati Basu
Olympia man sentenced for 0K embezzlement fueling gambling addiction. Split image showing a red casino die and poker chip on the left, and the Washington State Capitol building on the right
Olympia man sentenced for $900K embezzlement fueling gambling addiction
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

FINTRAC fines Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority after compliance investigation. FINTRAC logo on top of black background
Gambling

FINTRAC fines Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority after compliance investigation
Rachael Davies6 hours

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) announced on September 12 that the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) is facing a fine of $1,175,000. This comes after...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software