Racing tax could cost industry $442M, as British Horseracing Authority continues petition – research

The British horseracing industry could suffer at least £330 million ($442 million) revenue loss in the first five years due to the proposed tax changes by the Government, according to new research.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA), which has been calling on the government to ‘axe the racing tax’, has shared research which has been published today (July 28).

This comes as gambling reform has been a hot topic in the country, with a new plan suggesting the existing three-tax structure of online gambling duties should be replaced with a Remote Betting and Gaming Duty.

If this were to go ahead, it would mean gambling tax on horseracing would be the same rate as online casinos and slot games. It could rise to 21%.

2,752 jobs at risk, warns British Horseracing Authority

According to the report, there could be 2,752 jobs at risk. In Yorkshire alone, which is home to nine racecourses including Doncaster and York, it could see a “£37 million economic hit in the first five years, with 342 jobs immediately at risk in the first year – from trainers and stable staff to local pub owners and hospitality workers.”

In a news release, the BHA has called the possible move “the gravest risk faced by horseracing in generations.”

Brant Dunshea, CEO at the BHA, said: “The horseracing industry is already in a precarious financial position, and the latest research provides a much more catastrophic forecast than we first thought.

“We’re talking thousands of jobs at risk across the supply chain, severely impacted towns and communities, and the irreversible decline of the country’s second most popular sport.”

The BHA is calling for support in its aims to ‘axe the racing tax,’ with a public petition launched. At the time of writing, the petition has 109 verified signatures.

David Menuisier, a racehorse trainer, has also commented on the possible changes: “This move from the Government would put thousands of trainers, owners, jockeys and stable staff at risk. Racing is much more than just a sport in this country.

“It brings fun and excitement to millions and is a major local employer, particularly here in West Sussex as we prepare for another fantastic year at Goodwood.

“The Government needs to acknowledge the unique and significant social and economic contributions the horseracing industry makes to the country and stop risking the ecosystem that keeps this sport alive.”

Featured Image: Canva

Sophie Atkinson
