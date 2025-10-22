Popular Search Terms

Man arrested in Fort Payne after illegal gambling machines seized

Man arrested in Fort Payne after illegal gambling machines seized. Gael Garcia, age 20 of Albertville was arrested and charged with: Possession of Gambling Devices, Conspiracy to Promote Gambling, Promoting Gambling, Possession of Gambling Records.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Fort Payne, Alabama, following a search at three business locations where 38 illegal gambling machines were found.

It was on Monday (October 20) when officers from the Fort Payne Police Department conducted operations at three different businesses located at 601 Gault Ave S, 515 Gault Ave N and 1506 A Gault Ave N.

The police department says they received several tips that there were gambling machines located at these businesses. It was during the operation that 38 gambling machines were located.

The police force has taken to social media to share the insight into the situation, writing: “After further investigation it was discovered these machines were doing cash payouts.

“During the investigation Chief Davis reported over $7200.00 was seized. Gael Garcia, age 20 of Albertville was arrested and charged with: Possession of Gambling Devices, Conspiracy to Promote Gambling, Promoting Gambling, Possession of Gambling Records.”

Dark room, with five gambling machines lined up next to each other
Man arrested after 38 illegal gambling machines found. Credit: Fort Payne Police

The police force, which is based in the state of Alabama, regularly posts arrests and updates onto its Facebook page.

Can you gamble legally in Fort Payne or the state of Alabama?

The gambling laws in the United States have changed considerably over the last few years, but in Alabama gambling devices are banned.

While these are banned in the state, the federally recognized tribe known as the Poarch Band of Creek Indians legally operates three casinos in Atmore, Wetumpka and Montgomery. These are the only casinos in the state, with them including electronic bingo machines. However, table games aren’t legal so the casinos don’t have roulette, blackjack, poker, and similar gambling games.

In March, an Alabama publisher interviewed the executive vice president of business development and government relations for the Poarch Creeks, Arthur Mothershed, who said that some would-be customers take their business elsewhere, like to the casinos in Mississippi.

“You just have some folks that aren’t entertained by playing slots,” Mothershed said. “Most people I talk to, they feel more in control of their destinies sitting at a card table. There is a skill,” he told the publisher. In order for table games to be introduced in Alabama, it would take an act of the Legislature followed by a vote.

Featured Image: Via Fort Payne on Facebook

