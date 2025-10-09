DeKalb police bust 16 in illegal gambling and drug raid

An investigation has led to the arrest of sixteen people in DeKalb, Georgia, after police uncovered illegal gambling and drug activity. Police raided the home in a major bust, which saw them uncover 101 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, as well as drug and gambling paraphernalia.

Of the sixteen arrested, only Joseph Higgins was charged with anything worse than possession of marijuana. Higgins was actually charged with trafficking the meth, as well as unlawful possession of controlled substances and marijuana. He also has several outstanding warrants.

The rest of those caught won’t be charged any further than holding weed, and won’t be charged for the illegal gambling. According to the sheriff’s office, police will still be investigating the group, but nothing around the gambling is being called into question.

The county sheriff’s office listed those arrested in a named and shamed situation:

In a statement, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said:

“Fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to be two of the deadliest threats facing our communities today.

“These poisons are destroying families, fueling violence, and claiming lives at an alarming rate. Every gram we seize is a potential life saved.

“Our deputies’ investigators and task force agents remain restless in their pursuit to remove these drugs and the individuals who distribute them from DeKalb County.