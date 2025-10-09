Popular Search Terms

DeKalb police bust 16 in illegal gambling and drug raid

DeKalb police bust 16 in illegal gambling and drug raid. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle parked on the roadside. Above the vehicle are mugshots of multiple individuals displayed in two rows, each wearing striped jail uniforms or plain clothing, against a blue background

An investigation has led to the arrest of sixteen people in DeKalb, Georgia, after police uncovered illegal gambling and drug activity. Police raided the home in a major bust, which saw them uncover 101 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, as well as drug and gambling paraphernalia.

Of the sixteen arrested, only Joseph Higgins was charged with anything worse than possession of marijuana. Higgins was actually charged with trafficking the meth, as well as unlawful possession of controlled substances and marijuana. He also has several outstanding warrants.

The rest of those caught won’t be charged any further than holding weed, and won’t be charged for the illegal gambling. According to the sheriff’s office, police will still be investigating the group, but nothing around the gambling is being called into question.

The county sheriff’s office listed those arrested in a named and shamed situation:

Collage of mugshots showing multiple individuals wearing striped jail uniforms against a blue background.
Several people arrested in DeKalb County on suspicion of illegal gambling and drug-related offenses. Credit: DeKalb Sheriff’s Office
  • David Hughes, 57, of Fyffe
  • Mark Mayes, 52, of Pisgah
  • Johnny Martin, 73, of Fyffe
  • Austin Coots, 29, of Fyffe
  • Kelli Hudson, 31, of Fyffe
  • Randy Guest, 67, of Fyffe
  • Rickey Martin, 69
  • Leonard Whaley, 55, of Valley Head
  • Billy Cisco, 58, of Fyffe
  • Willie Wright, 50, of Rainsville
  • Micah Freeman, 44, of Fort Payne
  • Mark Smith, 50, of Scottsboro
  • Melessa Mulligan, 54, of Rainsville
  • John Mulligan, 59, of Valley Head
  • Edwin Guest, 32, of Fyffe

DeKalb sheriff weighs in on illegal gambling bust

In a statement, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said:

“Fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to be two of the deadliest threats facing our communities today.

“These poisons are destroying families, fueling violence, and claiming lives at an alarming rate. Every gram we seize is a potential life saved.

“Our deputies’ investigators and task force agents remain restless in their pursuit to remove these drugs and the individuals who distribute them from DeKalb County.

“We will continue to work day and night to keep our citizens safe and to hold accountable those who profit from the suffering of others.”

Featured image: Flickr, DeKalb Sheriff’s Office

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

