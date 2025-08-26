Home Malik Beasley no longer target of NBA federal gambling investigation

Shooter Malik Beasley is no longer the target of a federal gambling investigation into allegations tied to gambling on NBA games and prop bets.

The investigation, which started back in June, looked into suspicious betting patterns on Beasley’s prop bets earlier this year, leading to a subsequent lawsuit from his ex-representation agency. The mounting costs led to him getting evicted from his apartment.

Now, his attorneys, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, have asserted to ESPN that the shooter is no longer the target of the federal probe. They argue that the far-reaching consequences, both financial and social, facing Beasley should never have happened.

“Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,” Haney told the outlet. “An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence.”

The future of Malik Beasley in the NBA

As an NBA free agent, all of Beasley’s ongoing negotiations and offers were paused one day before the official start of free agency. This followed rumors that he and the Detroit Pistons were set to agree to a three-year, $42 million contract – a deal that was never finalized due to the lawsuits. However, ESPN reports that several teams have remained in contact with Beasley’s representatives in the months since.

Some of the teams with the opportunity to sign Beasley to contracts exceeding $7.2 million – the maximum he could re-sign with the Pistons for – include the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards.

During the 2023–24 season, when the allegations were centered, Beasley averaged 11.3 points over 79 games for the Milwaukee Bucks. In the 2024–25 season, he averaged 16.3 points across the 82 games he played.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

