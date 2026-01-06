A whopping 64% of Maine voters reject iGaming, with health, social and economic risks cited as factors for why they’re against it, according to a statewide poll.

The survey, which included 500 people, was commissioned by the National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG), with the findings coming as Gov. Janet Mills has a narrow window between Wednesday to Friday this week to look at LD 1164, which aims to legalize iGambling.

The results of the study show that nearly half of respondents (49%) strongly opposed legalizing it, with these people representing a range of parties including independents, Democrats and Republicans.

Majority of Maine Voters Oppose Online Casino Gambling as Governor Faces Veto Deadline https://t.co/Fnbkv8CcZP @JanetMillsforME — NAAIG_Official (@NAAIG_Official) January 5, 2026

The summary for the Maine House Bill 1164 is as follows: ‘An Act to Create Economic Opportunity for the Wabanaki Nations Through Internet Gaming.’

It is now being held by the Governor, with it first having been introduced in March 2025. The bill has nine sponsors listed. Back in June, it was voted 85-59 before it then advanced through another House vote and then the Senate. Now, it could face a veto from Governor Janet Mills, but there’s only a small window of time for this to happen.

Decision on iGaming in Maine will come this week

When looking at the study, the biggest reason for the opposition is due to “the industry’s failure to prevent teenagers and children from gambling online.” This was closely followed by concerns about increased addiction and problem gambling.

Just over half of voters (51%) say they would be less likely to support a lawmaker who votes to legalize iGaming after hearing arguments for and against it.

Speaking on the controversial upcoming decision, the NAAiG Board Member Jason Gumer said in a press release: “If Maine allows iGaming to become law, the state will stand out as an outlier in New England and across the country at a time when other governors and legislatures are hearing from their constituents and choosing not to move forward with this highly addictive form of gambling.

“The results ring loud and clear: Maine voters reject iGaming when they understand it puts a 24/7 casino on the same smartphones their kids use.”

Featured Image: Credit to Corey Templeton on Flickr, CC2.0 license