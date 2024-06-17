Languagesx
Madden 25 editions explained: Which should you pre-order for the best bonuses?

Madden 25 editions explained: Which should you pre-order for the best bonuses?

A Ravens player in Madden 25

Madden 25 is right around the corner. While some have probably already paid for a copy and are maybe even getting stuck into the Beta, you might be holding out to get the full lowdown on all of the editions before making your decision.

Here, we’ll run you through everything you need to know about all of the Madden 25 editions, along with every pre-order bonus you will receive, if you do choose to buy this year’s NFL sim before release.

Madden 25 editions and pre-order bonuses explained

There are three different Madden 25 editions, each scaling with the amount of additional content included, coupled with in-game bonuses that will give you a leg up in some of the modes.

Here are each of the editions and any associated pre-order bonuses that you received if you secure your copy early:

Madden 25 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of most games simply grants you the base experience, and that’s your lot. With Madden 25, however, if you get your pre-order in, you will snag yourself some added extras.

madden 25 standard edition

Here is what a Standard Edition pre-order contains:

  • Dual Entitlement (PlayStation & Xbox)
  • Superstar Drip Gear + Legendary XP Boost (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, & PC only)
  • Choice of 2 Strategy Items (1 Offense & 1 Defense)
  • Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item

Madden 25 Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition is probably the one for you who are big Madden fans since you’ll gain early access to the game. It’ll also come with a bunch of extra goodies, including a special AKA Player Item if you get your copy early enough.

madden 25 deluxe edition

Here is everything you get for pre-ordering this edition:

  • 3 Day Early Access
  • 4600 Madden Points
  • AKA Player Item (if pre-ordered by August 1)
  • Exclusive Early Access Solo Challenges
  • Dual Entitlement (PlayStation & Xbox)
  • Superstar Drip Gear + Legendary XP Boost (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, & PC only)
  • Choice of 2 Strategy Items (1 Offense & 1 Defense)
  • Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item

MVP Bundle

This third edition is the beefiest of them all since you’ll not only be receiving Madden 25 but also EA SPORTS College Football 25 too, essentially making it a double pack.

madden 25 mvp bundle

Here is the complete contents of the MVP Bundle:

Madden 25 Deluxe Edition

  • 3 Day Early Access
  • 4600 Madden Points
  • Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges
  • AKA Player Item
  • Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
  • Elite Player Item (Bundle Exclusive)
  • Choice of 2 Strategy Items
  • Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 or Xbox Series X|S only)
  • Legendary XP Boost (PS5 or Xbox Series X|S only)

College Football 25 Deluxe Edition (PS5 or Xbox Series X|S only)

  • 3 Day Early Access
  • 4600 College Football Points
  • Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)
  • Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)
  • Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item)
  • Road to Glory Ultimate Team Uniform Item

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

