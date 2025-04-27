LuckyStreak brings a host of upgrades to European Roulette

LuckyStreak, the provider of iGaming and casino software, has upgraded the interface of European Roulette.

One of the company’s flagship games, Mobile Live European Roulette, has been given more than a coat of paint for 2025. The company released new features and a highlight of what users can expect when they hit the digital tables on release.

LuckyStreak unveils new changes to Mobile Live European Roulette

LuckyStreak announced the new features as part of an in-depth breakdown of the incoming changes. This included a release video on the official LuckyStreak YouTube channel:

Erez Cywier, CTO and co-founder at LuckyStreak, said: “We have put everything we’ve learned from previous relaunches and customer feedback into this version of our Mobile Live European Roulette. The interface is developed for seamless use, and we are especially delighted by how slick and simple it is, without compromising the features players love.”

Features include an updated UI and “thumb-friendly controls for quick chip selection, bet placement, and game interaction,” said the statement. In addition to these features, users can interact with winning stat lines, hot and cold numbers, and save their regular bests for a quick route to staking.

LuckyStreak was founded in 2014, and since then, it has solidified a stronger foothold across European casino and gaming provision markets. The company also won MGA recognition as a B2B Critical Supply solutions provider in 2024.

The company boasts an industry-standard casino studio in Riga. With over 200 employees across the European gaming scene, there is no shortage of momentum for the iGaming provider to move into an elite tier of B2B and casino software offerings.

“We are not trying to shout louder than the competition – we are showing that we belong in the top tier. With Mobile Live Roulette, we have once again delivered a product that matches the market’s best, and in many ways surpasses it, in terms of usability,” concluded Cywier.

Image: LuckyStreak.