Light & Wonder gives update on November NASDAQ exit

Light & Wonder, the casino equipment maker, has given an update on its exit from the NASDAQ and moving solely to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Announced on July 31, the company plans to shift its publicly traded business to just ASX, with the new expectation that it will now exit on November 13, 2025.

The reasoning given behind the move from Light & Wonder is that it allows them to have a “strategic focus” on bringing the business together in terms of “growth plans” and where the business is, described as “aligning our capital markets presence”.

By shifting to Australia, Light & Wonder claims that the market has a “deep and liquid market that has a robust understanding of the gaming sector.” It’s reported that Australians have become the biggest spenders on gambling in the world, with a 2024 report showing that they lose more than 25 billion AUD ($16,123,875,000) per year. Despite NASDAQ exit, Light & Wonder isn’t failing

Light & Wonder’s business isn’t on a downward turn, as it has reported positive revenue results in 2025. However, the company views Australia as the next major market to try and dominate in the search for growth opportunities, something a lot of companies are currently focused on. It also gained a license for the UAE.

In the press release, Light & Wonder offers a few methods for holders of shares. One is to convert them to ASX tradable stock, which requires the use of a broker, or to fill out the documentation yourself. They also suggest selling or holding onto shares via NASDAQ, though holding onto them will force traders to do this “over-the-counter” after the company exits.

They also provide a timetable for how this will run: