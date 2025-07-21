Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Light & Wonder becomes latest to be granted gaming-related license in UAE

Light & Wonder becomes latest to be granted gaming-related license in UAE

A photograph of the UAE flag billowing gently against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi's modern skyline. The flag's vibrant red, white, green, and black colors are sharply defined, showcasing the intricate details of its design. Tall skyscrapers of glass and steel rise behind the flag, reflecting the warm sunlight and creating a striking contrast between tradition and modernity. The scene is bathed in the golden light of late afternoon, casting long shadows and adding depth to the composition.

The American company Light & Wonder has become the latest to secure a gaming-related vendor license from the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in the UAE.

The news was shared on Friday (July 18) with the license enabling the brand to provide land-based electronic gaming machines, table games/utilities, and online iGaming content to players of licensed operators in the UAE.

“Securing a license from the GCGRA is an important milestone for Light & Wonder as we enter one of the most anticipated new regulated markets in the world,” said Matt Wilson, President and CEO of Light & Wonder, in a press release.

“We’re honored to be among the first approved suppliers and are committed to bringing our trusted, responsible, and player-first approach to the UAE.”

The company says this license reflects its ‘ongoing commitment to working collaboratively with regulators to ensure safe, secure, responsible gaming experiences.’

Light & Wonder license: What is the UAE GCRA?

Established just a few years ago, in 2023, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) was created as part of wider liberal legal reforms to diversify the state’s economy and enhance its entertainment offering.

This is an independent entity within the UAE Federal Government that regulates, provides licenses, and supervises commercial gaming activities.

The team is headquartered in the city of Abu Dhabi and is said to be ‘spearheaded’ by a team of experts in commercial gaming regulation, financial crime prevention, gaming technology, law enforcement, responsible gaming, and other related domains.

It was in July of 2024 when the GCRA confirmed the issue of a license for a national lottery with The Game LLC given the authority to operate the venture.

Then, in October, the Australian gambling supplier Aristocrat was confirmed as the recipient of the inaugural vendor license which means the company is permitted to provide its land-based electronic games machines and online gaming products to approved commercial operators.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Birmingham police bust underground gambling ring
Joel Loynds
Red background with British Horse Racing [BHA] logo in the center top, followed by the hashtag #AxeTheRacingTax underneath. British Horseracing Authority calls on Government to 'axe the tax'
British Horseracing Authority calls on Government to ‘axe the tax’
Sophie Atkinson
Texas woman gets 18 months for $21M illegal gambling scheme using dead man's ID. Row of brightly lit slot machines in a Texas game room with Texas flag overlay.
Texas woman gets 18 months for $21M illegal gambling scheme using dead man’s ID
Suswati Basu
Front of a William Hill store front, can see the blue logo and grey shutters at the top.
William Hill goes all in on virtual sports in new upgrades
Sophie Atkinson
AI image to depict a problem gambler / A legal conflict between the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ), the trademark owner of the 1-800-GAMBLER hotline, and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), its national operator, threatens the future of this critical resource for problem gamblers.
1-800-GAMBLER hotline at center of legal conflict, future uncertain
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

Birmingham police bust underground gambling ring
Joel Loynds18 minutes

Police in Birmingham, UK, have arrested four in an underground gambling bust. Joining forces, two teams from "Operation Fearless" and "SOCEX" (Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation) took down the backroom...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.