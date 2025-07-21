Light & Wonder becomes latest to be granted gaming-related license in UAE

The American company Light & Wonder has become the latest to secure a gaming-related vendor license from the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in the UAE.

The news was shared on Friday (July 18) with the license enabling the brand to provide land-based electronic gaming machines, table games/utilities, and online iGaming content to players of licensed operators in the UAE.

“Securing a license from the GCGRA is an important milestone for Light & Wonder as we enter one of the most anticipated new regulated markets in the world,” said Matt Wilson, President and CEO of Light & Wonder, in a press release.

“We’re honored to be among the first approved suppliers and are committed to bringing our trusted, responsible, and player-first approach to the UAE.”

The company says this license reflects its ‘ongoing commitment to working collaboratively with regulators to ensure safe, secure, responsible gaming experiences.’

Light & Wonder license: What is the UAE GCRA?

Established just a few years ago, in 2023, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) was created as part of wider liberal legal reforms to diversify the state’s economy and enhance its entertainment offering.

This is an independent entity within the UAE Federal Government that regulates, provides licenses, and supervises commercial gaming activities.

The team is headquartered in the city of Abu Dhabi and is said to be ‘spearheaded’ by a team of experts in commercial gaming regulation, financial crime prevention, gaming technology, law enforcement, responsible gaming, and other related domains.

It was in July of 2024 when the GCRA confirmed the issue of a license for a national lottery with The Game LLC given the authority to operate the venture.

Then, in October, the Australian gambling supplier Aristocrat was confirmed as the recipient of the inaugural vendor license which means the company is permitted to provide its land-based electronic games machines and online gaming products to approved commercial operators.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram