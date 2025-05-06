Languagesx
IGT granted gaming vendor license by UAE regulator GCGRA

A photograph of a mahogany poker table, focused on the center where a pile of colorful poker chips are neatly stacked. The chips include red, white, blue, and green denominations, with a single "JACKPOT" chip resting on top. Soft, diffused lighting illuminates the table from above, highlighting the felt texture and creating subtle reflections on the chips, while a blurred background suggests a dimly lit, upscale casino atmosphere. The scene evokes a sense of anticipation and high stakes.

The International Gaming Technology (IGT) company has been granted a Gaming Related Vendor License by UAE regulator.

The gambling brand is the latest to join a growing list, with it marking the seventh company to be approved to operate in the UAE. The others include Novamatic, Aristocrat, EQL Games, Smartplay International, Xpoint and PayBy.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) is an independent entity within the UAE Federal Government which regulates, provides licenses, and supervises commercial gaming activities in the United Arab Emirates.

The team is headquartered in the city of Abu Dhabi and it was established in September of 2023 which marked a substantial step towards legalizing gambling.

The addition has been added to GCGRA’s ‘Our Licensees’ page, with ‘IGT Global Services Limited’ added to those under the ‘Gaming-Related Vendor Licensees.’

UAE GCGRA signs MOU with New Jersey Gaming Regulator

Alongside approving another vendor, the regulator has been busy in its aim to strengthen the commercial gaming industry.

On April 30, the GCGRA announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).

“Commercial gaming is a cornerstone of our vision for diversified economic growth, significantly contributing to tourism and foreign investment,” said Kevin P. Mullally, CEO of the GCGRA, in a press release.

“This partnership with New Jersey’s DGE aligns cutting-edge technology with modern regulatory frameworks, unlocking economic potential while prioritising consumer protection and responsible gaming.”

The MOU represents a partnership focused on innovating land and internet-based gaming, with an emphasis on cybersecurity, consumer protection, and regulatory collaboration.

“The DGE’s leadership in gaming makes it an ideal partner for the GCGRA as we advance our gaming industry,” Mr. Mullally added. “This MOU will drive technological innovation and regulatory excellence, reinforcing the GCGRA’s position as a premier gaming destination.”

“The GCGRA’s ambitious vision for gaming aligns with New Jersey’s role as an international leader in the industry,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy at the MOU signing.

“This collaboration between GCGRA and DGE will drive innovation, strengthen consumer protections, and enhance economic opportunities in both regions.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

