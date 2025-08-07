Light & Wonder reports huge 16% increase in net income for Q2

Light & Wonder has seen its net income rise by 16% in its second quarter of the year, with the figure increasing to $95 million.

While the net income saw a massive increase, the consolidated revenue of $809 million decreased slightly by 1%. The consolidated AEBITDA, however, is another that’s on the up as that increased by 7% to $352 million, as compared to the prior year period.

The American corporation that provides gambling products and services has expanded on what was experienced during the quarter, as they say the ‘impact of macroeconomic uncertainty’ led to more cautious purchasing behavior and delayed capital expenditure among some of its customers which impacted the timing of game sales.

The gaming business sold over 9,000 new units globally which maintains a strong market share momentum. It was the SciPlay revenue which continued to outpace the market too, while the iGaming business had quarterly record revenue.

“We successfully completed the acquisition of Grover and are executing on planned integration ahead of schedule with over 600 active units added since the acquisition announcement back in February 2025,” the company writes.

Matt Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Light & Wonder, said, “We remain committed to R&D investment to further proliferate our high-performing content across channels and continue to realize the benefits of strong game performance.”

The CEO expanded on the company’s position, stating they continue to execute on key initiatives to both expand and extend the longevity of the fleet for maximum value.

“Following an extensive diligence process, I am excited to announce the Board’s decision to transition to a sole ASX listing(2), which I believe will deliver tremendous shareholder value going forward,” Wilson shared.

“I have confidence in our strategy as we continue to execute to our long-term blueprint, which will continue to drive quality of earnings and sustainable value both operationally and financially.”

