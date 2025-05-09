Light & Wonder speaks on impact of trade tariffs

The Las Vegas-based gambling company Light & Wonder has seen its revenue grow to a massive $495 million, with an increase of 4% compared to the prior year period.

The brand recently released its first quarter of 2025 results, with this being the 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year consolidated revenue growth.

The rise in gaming revenue is said to be primarily driven by growth across all lines of business, including a 9% growth in table products and 5% growth in both gaming systems and gaming operations.

“The growth was fueled by the success of our diversified portfolio of game franchises and gaming solutions, resulting in Gaming Operations North American premium installed base growing for 19 consecutive quarters, 30% growth year-over-year in North American unit shipments, and maintaining #1 ship share in Australia,” the company reported.

The iGaming revenue also saw an increase, but of 4%, making the figure $77 million which is cited to be primarily due to the continued momentum in the U.S. and expansion of the partner network.

It was the SciPlay revenue which dropped slightly, with a decrease seen of 2% compared to the previous year period but it continued to outpace the social casino market.

Trade tariffs create incremental cost pressures

Not everything was rosy though as the company speaks about the impact the recent trade tariffs have had on the business, as they currently source a portion of the raw materials and components for the gaming business from China and across Asia.

After evaluating mitigation strategies, a number of ‘meaningful operational efficiencies’ have been ‘successfully executed.’

Light & Wonder states they expect recent tariffs and trade policies to create incremental cost pressures in the near term, but states it remains on track to deliver its 2025 Consolidated AEBITDA target.

Matt Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Light & Wonder, said, “Our R&D investment, vast array of product offerings and comprehensive content strategy continue to deliver success in game deployment and franchise expansions.

“We continue to see our omni-channel strategy prosper with enhanced game development and performance fueling our existing businesses, and further opportunity to extend this strategy with the pending Grover Charitable Gaming Acquisition.

“We remain confident in the various avenues of growth that we see for 2025 with continued execution on our robust product roadmap driving performance across the business. We are committed to executing off the strong foundation of world class talent and game portfolio that we have built for long-term success.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram