Light & Wonder enters Nebraska skills game market through new collaboration

Light & Wonder will now be entering into the Nebraska skills game market through a ‘strategic’ collaboration with Betson Enterprises.

The midwestern state has a prominent skill games market, with these being state-approved, skill-based gameplay where the decisions of a player influence the outcome.

The games company will be making its debut with six game titles that have been specifically curated for Nebraska skill games players. These include Gold fish Feeding Time Treasure, Bier Haus, Lock It Up – Dragon Fire and Zeus. The themes are all housed on Light & Wonder’s KASCADA Dual screen cabinet.

“We are thrilled to bring our player-favorite games to the Husker state,” said Brian Pierce, Chief Commercial Officer, Gaming at Light & Wonder. “Working alongside Betson Enterprises allows us to continue entering new markets with our innovative game content to create the best gaming experiences for new customers.”

Betson and Light & Wonder collaborate for fourth time

It’s not the first time that Light & Wonder has entered a new market with Betson Enterprises; three successful collaborations in other markets have already taken place.

Betson enterprises is a worldwide distributor of arcade and amusement equipment, with its headquarters in New Jersey.

To go alongside the market entry, Betson Enterprises will be opening a new distribution facility in La Vista, Nebraska to accommodate licensed terminal operators in the state looking to ‘elevate their entertainment options.’

“We are proud to represent Light & Wonder in the Illinois, Pennsylvania and Georgia gaming terminal & skill markets and we eagerly look forward to bringing our sales, streamlined service and data-driven insight to Nebraska customers,” said Todd Cravens, President of Betson Gaming.

The last time Light & Wonder entered a whole new market, according to their press releases on the website, was back in January when it launched its online gaming platform in the newly regulated market of Brazil. The go-live went ahead with several online operators, with players in the country able to access a range of in-house content and franchises.

