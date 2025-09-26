Light & Wonder appoints new VP amidst a ‘pivotal moment’ for the company

Light & Wonder has announced a new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officer amidst a “pivotal moment” for the company.

The cross-platform games company announced the appointment of Rohan Gallagher as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officer on September 25. The newly-created role will be based in Sydney and will be responsible for Investor Relations, Environmental, Social, and Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Global Communications.

“As Light & Wonder transitions to a sole listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), having Rohan’s wealth of experience and leadership in Corporate Affairs will be instrumental for us, both in the Australian market and across the world,” said Oliver Chow, Chief Financial Officer at Light & Wonder. “I’ve worked with Rohan for many years in different capacities, and his knowledge of the gaming industry, and what it takes to succeed, are unparalleled.”

A not-so-new introduction to Light & Wonder

Gallagher is not new to Light & Wonder, having led the initial institutional coverage of Light & Wonder in Australia. Speaking on his new appointment, Gallagher is focused on growth and new areas for the company to reach into, coming after it announced plans to crush its debt with a $1 billion plan.

“This is a pivotal moment for Light & Wonder, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with the team to complement the significant work that they have already done across IR, ESG, CSR, and Communications,” Gallagher said.

“The Company’s legacy of creating the world’s best games, coupled with its desire to further enhance stakeholder engagement, deeply align with my passions and experience. I look forward to amplifying Light & Wonder’s voice, strengthening connections with its communities, and driving meaningful change that supports L&W’s next level of growth.”

Gallagher brings years of experience in investor relations, institutional research analytics across multiple sectors, including gaming. Prior to joining Light & Wonder, he worked at the Jarden Group as Managing Director within their Institutional Equities group, where he served in leadership roles across Sales, Research, and Corporate Broking functions.

Featured image: Light & Wonder