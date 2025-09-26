Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Light & Wonder appoints new VP amidst a ‘pivotal moment’ for the company

Light & Wonder appoints new VP amidst a ‘pivotal moment’ for the company

light and wonder new hire

Light & Wonder has announced a new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officer amidst a “pivotal moment” for the company.

The cross-platform games company announced the appointment of Rohan Gallagher as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officer on September 25. The newly-created role will be based in Sydney and will be responsible for Investor Relations, Environmental, Social, and Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Global Communications.

“As Light & Wonder transitions to a sole listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), having Rohan’s wealth of experience and leadership in Corporate Affairs will be instrumental for us, both in the Australian market and across the world,” said Oliver Chow, Chief Financial Officer at Light & Wonder. “I’ve worked with Rohan for many years in different capacities, and his knowledge of the gaming industry, and what it takes to succeed, are unparalleled.”

A not-so-new introduction to Light & Wonder

Gallagher is not new to Light & Wonder, having led the initial institutional coverage of Light & Wonder in Australia. Speaking on his new appointment, Gallagher is focused on growth and new areas for the company to reach into, coming after it announced plans to crush its debt with a $1 billion plan.

“This is a pivotal moment for Light & Wonder, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with the team to complement the significant work that they have already done across IR, ESG, CSR, and Communications,” Gallagher said.

“The Company’s legacy of creating the world’s best games, coupled with its desire to further enhance stakeholder engagement, deeply align with my passions and experience. I look forward to amplifying Light & Wonder’s voice, strengthening connections with its communities, and driving meaningful change that supports L&W’s next level of growth.”

Gallagher brings years of experience in investor relations, institutional research analytics across multiple sectors, including gaming. Prior to joining Light & Wonder, he worked at the Jarden Group as Managing Director within their Institutional Equities group, where he served in leadership roles across Sales, Research, and Corporate Broking functions.

Featured image: Light & Wonder

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

New York
MGM Resorts and Genting are the first to move forward with New York casino licenses
Rachael Davies
A photograph of a luxurious private gaming salon within a grand Nevada casino. The salon features a circular table covered in emerald green felt, illuminated by a crystal chandelier hanging directly above, with a stack of poker chips bearing the casino's logo in "gold rush casino" neatly arranged. Four well-dressed individuals, two men and two women, are seated around the table, engaged in a serious poker game, the room accented by dark mahogany walls and plush velvet armchairs. Soft, diffused lighting and subtle reflections from the polished surface create an atmosphere of wealth and exclusivity.
Nevada gives green light for major gaming salons update
Sophie Atkinson
Bluberi Gaming's Raging Red
Bluberi Gaming approved to sell slot games in Nevada
Rachael Davies
MGM Grand
MGM Resorts offered support to Boyd Gaming in wake of cyberattack
Rachael Davies
South Park character on the left, with a prediction market being shown on a faux TV show.
South Park hones in on prediction markets in new episode
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

New York
Casino

MGM Resorts and Genting are the first to move forward with New York casino licenses
Rachael Davies3 hours

MGM Resorts and Genting are the first operators to move forward with downstate New York casino license applications. With the latest being that casino applicants in New York might not...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software